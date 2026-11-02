TWENTY FOUR SEVEN WITH US (TWS), a Youth Diary: “Call My Name” — “An Album Made After Trial and Error”

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] It hurts because you’re young.

The group TWS candidly opens up about the growing pains of youth and what gave them the strength to overcome them.

TWS will release their second single album, “TO US,” at 6 p.m. on the 2nd. The new album features the candid stories of six young people—Shin Yu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon and Kyungmin—who have so much they want to do and achieve.

Youngjae called it “an album we worked hard to prepare,” while Jihoon said, “I’m looking forward to making another memory with our fans before the year ends. I’ll work hard so I have no regrets.”

The title track, “Call My Name,” is a “Boyhood Pop” song that captures TWS’s confession that, because they have 42, their official fan club, believing in them, they can find the courage in any situation to throw themselves into it wholeheartedly.

Youngjae said, “We prepared this album as if we were writing in a diary. When I first heard the demo, I pictured all of us giving it everything onstage.” Jihoon explained, “The album began with the question, ‘Who are TWS?’ Hearing the voices of our fans calling our names, I wanted to share a new quality and strength of ours: that even when we feel anxious, we can throw ourselves into it with our whole being.”

Youngjae, Shin Yu and Dohoon took part in writing the lyrics, adding a personal touch.

Dohoon said, “I wrote the lyrics while thinking about how to express something invisible, like faith and trust, well.” Youngjae said, “To weave our stories into the album, I had one-on-one interviews with the company to build its foundation.” Shin Yu explained, “I tried to convey my thoughts sincerely.”

Jihoon admitted, “When I saw the members’ feelings expressed in the lyrics, they were much more wonderful than I’d expected. I was grateful because I could feel how sincerely the members approached every moment, and it reassured me to realize that the people working alongside me were such wonderful people. With the older members’ names added to the songwriting credits, every member ended up contributing to the album at least once. It warmed my heart to think that we’re constantly growing and working hard.”

TWS debuted under PLEDIS, a label under HYBE, one of the Big Four in Korea’s music industry. Their immediate seniors are none other than Seventeen. TWS could be called a group born into an environment equipped with solid know-how and financial resources—in other words, one with a silver spoon—but they didn’t rest on what they had been given.

They constantly honed themselves and thought deeply about their own music and identity. As a result, they created their own genre, “Boyhood Pop,” which captures fresh, innocent everyday emotions that anyone can relate to, such as school days and friendships. Building on this sound, TWS topped the Melon Top 100 and other major charts with their debut song, “Plot Twist,” and established themselves as leaders among fifth-generation boy groups, sweeping up various rookie awards.

Shin Yu said, “I went through a lot of trial and error as a leader. At first, I had this fixed idea that I had to lead from the front and set a good example. But when I did that, I couldn’t find out what the members were worried about or what they wanted. I changed my thinking and decided to support them from behind and check on how they were feeling and what their situation was.” Jihoon said, “At the beginning of our debut, I was in such a rush that I couldn’t manage my pace well. But by getting to know myself and talking with the members, I’m now managing my pace more effectively and putting things into practice.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com; photo courtesy of PLEDIS

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.