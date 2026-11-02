Bang Eun-hee’s mother, who died alone, was found two days later; Bang Eun-hee contacted a specialized cleanup company... “Sorry I couldn’t be by her side”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Bang Eun-hee broke down in tears as she remembered her late mother.

On October 31, KBS Joy’s variety show Four Frames of Fate released a preview video titled “A conversation with my late mom?!”

In the video, Bang Eun-hee clasped the shaman’s hand tightly and sobbed, “Mom, I’m sorry. I’m sorry I couldn’t be by your side when you passed away.” The shaman also wept profusely, saying, “I’m so glad to see you, even if only like this.” Lee Sang-min, who was watching, squeezed his eyes shut and wiped away tears.

Bang Eun-hee had previously said that her mother died alone. In July, she shared on the YouTube channel Im Ha-ryong Show how she sought out a specialized cleaning company after her mother’s sudden death. She opened up: “My mom passed away so suddenly, it was unbelievable. My circumstances weren’t good, so I couldn’t see her for a year. Mom would know right away if she saw me in a bad state, so I kept saying, ‘I’ll see you soon,’ and I didn’t see her for a year—but she passed away in the meantime.”

She added, “My mom wasn’t found until two days later, and I couldn’t bring myself to sort through her belongings. So I contacted a specialized cleaning company and asked them to help.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.