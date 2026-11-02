“Using even the late Choi Bool-am’s final resting place for promotion”... Outrage over restaurant’s over-the-line social media post

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] A social media post by a restaurant using news of the late actor Choi Bool-am’s burial site to promote its business has sparked public outrage.

On the 1st, a restaurant in Gyeonggi Province posted a promotional video on its official social media account featuring a photo of Choi Bool-am.

The video showed the restaurant’s name alongside the message, “Mr. Choi Bool-am will rest in peace at Donghwa Gyeongmo Park in Tongil Dongsan, Paju.”

In the post, the restaurant said, “We feel truly grateful and honored that someone who, like a friendly and warm neighborhood uncle, has had a positive influence on our society for so long will rest in peace at Donghwa Gyeongmo Park in our neighborhood.”

It went on to describe the location of its restaurant and added, “We hope many people looking for special people and a special atmosphere will visit.”

The restaurant posted what seemed to be a tribute, emphasizing that the late actor’s final resting place was near its premises. But criticism arose that it was effectively using the fact to promote its business.

People who saw the post expressed their displeasure, responding, “Using someone’s grief like this... just doesn’t feel right,” “You’re posting this as promotion? I’ll steer clear,” “Is this really appropriate?” and “What kind of promotion is this?”

Photo: Joint Photo Coverage Team

Meanwhile, Choi Bool-am died on the 29th at the age of 87 while receiving inpatient treatment. His wake was held at the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center in Seoul.

The funeral procession will take place privately at 7:40 a.m. on the 2nd, and a funeral Mass will be held at 9 a.m. at Yeouido Catholic Church, presided over by Cardinal Yeom Soo-jung. Before heading to his burial site, the late actor will make a final visit to the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation, where he served as chair of its national supporters’ association during his lifetime. He will then be laid to rest at Donghwa Gyeongmo Park in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.