'Mr. Trot 3' Runner-Up Son Bin-ah’s Power as the 'Perfect-Score Man' Is Impressive... A Remarkable 120,000 Copies Sold in His First Week

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Son Bin-ah has demonstrated the formidable strength of his fandom.

Son Bin-ah released his first mini-album, 'Na Geudaereul,' on October 23. The album sold 123,056 copies in its first week, according to Hanteo Chart. All the tracks on the album also entered Melon's Hot 100 chart on release day, demonstrating his immense popularity. The trust he built by finishing as runner-up on TV CHOSUN's 'Mr. Trot 3,' along with the support of his solid fandom, translated into a record-setting figure rarely seen in the trot genre.

Son Bin-ah is determined to repay fans for their love with better performances and content. He has been releasing music videos for the album tracks in sequence, including the double title tracks 'Na Geudaereul' and 'Aeinhapsida,' and is also showing his approachable side through the 'MR Is Just Backup' and 'Aeinhapsida' dance challenges. He is also connecting with fans while showcasing his commanding live performance skills on the 'Mr. Trot 3' nationwide tour, 'Again, Us.'

Son Bin-ah previously made a name for himself on 'Mr. Trot' as the 'man with perfect scores,' after becoming the first in the series to receive full marks from every master.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.