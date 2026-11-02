xikers set to make 'Dynamite' explode on the K-pop scene... 'The Calling' out on the 2nd

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group xikers is set to set off 'Dynamite' in the K-pop scene.

xikers will release their eighth mini-album, 'Root Zero: The Calling,' at 6 p.m. on the 2nd.

'Root Zero: The Calling' features a total of six tracks, including the title track 'Dynamite,' as well as 'Go,' 'Mask Off,' 'One,' 'Dumb,' and 'Sanctuary.'

The title track 'Dynamite' portrays xikers stepping outside the established order and onto a new path. It depicts the moment when an uncontrollably growing desire leads to a precarious point just before an explosion, issuing a bold warning to the world.

Minjae, SooMin, and Jake took part in writing the lyrics for every track on the album, putting xikers' message into the songs. Minjae also participated in composing and arranging 'Dynamite' and 'Dumb,' showcasing production skills. This is the first time a song produced by Minjae has been selected as the title track, raising fans' expectations.

xikers built anticipation for their comeback by unveiling a comeback trailer, tracklist, album preview, and concept posters in succession. The first teaser, released on the 31st of last month, showed members finding Hunter bound in a space covered with flyers seeking xikers, as well as Hunter with dynamite in their mouth, heightening curiosity about the story behind the new song. The second teaser, unveiled on the 1st, showed members unearthing a rock guitar after 'Digging' and revealed part of the new song's choreography, further building anticipation for the music and performance.

Unit content showcasing the members' solid abilities has also been released, drawing interest in the synergy of the full group. It includes the rap unit content 'Just for Fun' by Minjae, SooMin, and Jake; 'Just for Fun (Remix),' which maximizes Junmin, Yujun, and Hunter's performance skills; and the vocal unit content 'Runner's High' by JINSIK, HYUNWOO, Junghoon, and Sae Eun.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.