Moon Geun-young, now married to ♥Jung Pyung, looks completely different... Her latest photos show noticeably slimmer cheeks

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Moon Geun-young drew attention by sharing a recent update with a noticeably brighter look.

On the 2nd, Moon Geun-young posted several photos with the caption, “See you at 10 today, too.” The photos were taken on the set of SBS variety show The Ballad of Us 2, and she also urged viewers to tune in to the broadcast.

In the photos, Moon Geun-young showed off a polished look in a white shirt. With her hair neatly tied back, she created a sophisticated impression, while her more slender face and well-defined features caught the eye.

Her brighter, more radiant look after marriage stood out, as did her unchanged youthful beauty. Fans were drawn to her appearance, which brought to mind the days when she was beloved as the “nation’s little sister.”

Meanwhile, last July, Moon Geun-young made headlines by announcing her marriage to Jung Pyung, a theater actor seven years her senior, whom she had been dating for a long time. The two are said to have quietly nurtured their love while maintaining a long-standing connection as fellow actors, to the extent that even close acquaintances did not know they were dating. Their wedding was also reportedly replaced by a meal attended only by family, without being widely announced to those around them.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.