'Cho Yu-min ♥' T-ARA's SOYEON to become a mom next year: “Baby's nickname is Power; I'm having a boy”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] SOYEON, formerly of T-ARA, is going to become a mother.

On the 1st, SOYEON shared on her account, “On our fourth wedding anniversary, I want to share some incredibly precious and joyful news. I'm so excited. Our baby will be here soon.”

SOYEON said, “Actually, I'm waddling around with a big belly right now,” and continued, “He had spent four years working toward his second World Cup, but there was a difficult period when he was injured during a match in the finals in the U.S. and returned alone, leaving everything behind. As we were working together to overcome the greatest hardship in my husband's life as a player, we were given the precious gift of a new life on a day we never could have planned for. It was a miracle. My husband and I are grateful every day and enjoying this time with the baby in my belly. Going forward, I will always live with gratitude alongside my kind and hardworking husband, our baby, who will surely take after him, and our dogs.”

She also shared an ultrasound image, a photo showing off her baby bump, a photo of Cho Yu-min smiling brightly with a ball tucked under his shirt, and a picture of a baby book bearing the prenatal nickname “Power.” She also revealed the baby's sex, saying, “I'm a mom-to-be of a Year of the Sheep baby—and a boy.”

SOYEON debuted with T-ARA in 2009 and won fans' affection with hit songs including “Roly Poly,” “Bo Peep Bo Peep” and “Lovey-Dovey.” She married footballer Cho Yu-min in 2022 after dating for three years; he is nine years younger than her. Cho Yu-min currently plays for Tokyo Verdy in Japan's professional J.League.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.