Despite Soyeon Missing Hahm Eunjung’s Wedding, Hahm Congratulates Her on Her Pregnancy: “Unni, So Happy for You”

[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Soyeon, formerly of T-ARA, is expecting her first child four years after getting married, and fellow T-ARA members, including Hahm Eunjung, have congratulated her. The members’ successive reactions to Soyeon’s happy news have drawn particular attention, especially since she was unable to attend Hahm Eunjung’s wedding last year.

On the 1st, Soyeon announced her pregnancy on social media, writing, “Today, November 1, our fourth wedding anniversary, I want to share some news that I’m so grateful for—news that is precious and joyful. Our baby will be here soon.”

She added, “Actually, I’m waddling around with a big ol’ belly these days,” and shared photos of her already quite pronounced baby bump and an ultrasound. With the hashtags “#MomOfASheepYearBaby” and “#BoyMom,” she revealed that the baby would be a boy.

T-ARA members also expressed their delight at the news.

Hahm Eunjung shared in the excitement, commenting on Soyeon’s post, “Wow!!!! Unni, congratulations so, so much!!!” JIYEON and Hyomin also congratulated her by liking the post.

Hahm Eunjung’s reaction has drawn particular attention in light of the two women’s history. Soyeon was previously in the spotlight for being unable to attend the wedding of Hahm Eunjung and film director Kim Byung-woo last November.

At the time, T-ARA members including JIYEON, Hyomin and Qri attended the wedding and congratulated Hahm Eunjung, but Soyeon was overseas and couldn’t be there. Interest also turned to the reason for her absence after she shared an update from her trip to Germany.

This time, however, Hahm Eunjung personally left a congratulatory comment on Soyeon’s pregnancy announcement, sharing in her happy news.

Soyeon’s pregnancy news is all the more special because it came as she and her husband, footballer Cho Yu-min, were going through a difficult time. Soyeon opened up, saying, “Soon after we got married, he completed his first World Cup, which had been his dream, and spent the next four years working toward a second. Just before he could celebrate realizing his dream once again by making the final squad for the 2026 World Cup, he was injured and had to leave everything behind and return alone.” She added, “While we were working through the biggest ordeal of my husband’s life as a player together, we were gifted a precious life on a day we truly never expected. I think it was a miracle.”

The pregnancy journal Soyeon shared included an entry from June 22, when she first learned she was pregnant, along with the baby’s nickname, “Power.” Saying she found out about the pregnancy late, Soyeon shared an anecdote that made people laugh: “Without even knowing there was a baby, Yumin would sometimes pick me up and use me as a weight-training tool.” She added, “From the day we learned about the baby, my husband and I have fully realized how grateful we are and have been enjoying each day. From now on, I’ll live always feeling grateful, together with my kind and devoted husband, our baby who will look just like him, and our adorable doggos.”

Soyeon debuted with T-ARA in 2009 and was loved for hit songs including “Roly Poly,” “Bo Peep Bo Peep” and “I Go Crazy Because of You.” She left the group in 2017. In 2022, she married footballer Cho Yu-min, who is nine years her junior.

Cho Yu-min currently plays for Tokyo Verdy in Japan’s J.League, and Soyeon also lives in Japan.

Reporter mj.cho (mj.cho@sportschosun.com)

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.