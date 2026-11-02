“They even targeted her family”: Malicious commenter targeting Shin Se-kyung sentenced to eight months in prison and taken into custody after appeal

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] A malicious commenter who repeatedly threatened and sexually insulted actor Shin Se-kyung was sentenced to prison at the appeals trial as well.

The Present Company, her agency, said on the 2nd, “On the 22nd, a malicious commenter who had continuously threatened and maliciously disparaged our actor Shin Se-kyung was sentenced to eight months in prison and taken into custody in court at the appeals trial held at the Seoul Eastern District Court.”

According to the appeals court ruling, over a period of just over two months, the defendant anonymously wrote hundreds of derogatory and insulting posts targeting actor Shin Se-kyung. It was also confirmed that the defendant targeted the actor’s family, posting threats that implied physical harm.

The court particularly highlighted the seriousness of the abuse, saying, “The victim had to carry on with their work amid anxiety and fear that brutal and bizarre acts of harm might be carried out by a defendant whose identity they did not even know.”

The defendant sought leniency, citing personal circumstances such as depression and expressing remorse. However, the court rejected the plea, pointing out that the defendant’s crimes had no grounds or legitimate motive other than attracting netizens’ attention and venting the defendant’s anger. It said, “The defendant has not compensated the victim for the psychological shock and suffering caused by the crime in this case.”

The ruling is regarded as symbolically significant because it went beyond punishing malicious comments and held someone legally accountable for sustained cyberbullying that exploited anonymity. The agency monitored malicious posts and gathered evidence over an extended period. Although it faced various practical difficulties during the investigation, tips from fans ultimately helped hold the perpetrator legally accountable.

The Present Company, her agency, stressed, “We will continue to take firm action, under a zero-tolerance policy, against illegal acts that violate our artists’ rights and interests, including threats, malicious disparagement, defamation and insults. No matter how long it takes, we will pursue those responsible to the end and ensure they face the appropriate legal consequences.”

Attorney Kim Ji-ae of Ascendant Yulbon, the law firm representing Shin Se-kyung, said, “This ruling is a clear declaration by the judiciary that cyberterrorism committed with the twisted aim of attracting others’ attention or relieving personal stress constitutes grounds for a substantial prison sentence. Any act of infringing on someone’s personhood and threatening their daily life while hiding behind anonymity in online spaces cannot be justified for any reason. Serious criminal penalties and civil liability for damages must follow, depending on the severity of the conduct.”

Finally, The Present Company said, “This ruling is a valuable result of the efforts we made together with our fans. We are deeply grateful to all the fans who supported actor Shin Se-kyung by submitting materials they had steadily gathered over a long period. We will continue to take firm action against all illegal acts that violate our artists’ personal rights, and ask our fans to continue following the matter and sending us tips.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.