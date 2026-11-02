Max Changmin shares real-life ‘extreme parenting’ experience while raising his 5-year-old son: ‘Caught poop with my bare hands’

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] TVXQ’s Max Changmin amused viewers by sharing a hair-raising parenting story about catching his 5-year-old son’s poop with his bare hands.

Max Changmin appeared as a special MC on SBS’s My Little Old Boy, which aired on the 1st.

That day, Changmin expressed his affection for his son, saying, “He’s five now. It’s really tough, but he’s so lovable.”

Seo Jang-hoon brought up Changmin’s active involvement in parenting and asked, “I heard you once caught your child’s poop with your bare hands.”

Changmin explained what happened, amusing viewers: “I was changing his diaper, and he wasn’t done pooping yet. I’d already taken the diaper off and folded it, but then he started pushing it out.”

He added, “If I’d just watched, it would have fallen on the floor, right?” and amused viewers by revealing that, in that urgent moment, his hand moved before he could think.

Shin Dong-yup remarked, “Sometimes they suddenly pee while you’re changing a diaper.” Changmin replied, “That really does happen. When you’re about to fold the diaper and something looks like it’s about to fly out, you’re in trouble if you don’t block it with the diaper you’re folding or with your hand,” drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Changmin married a woman who is not in the entertainment industry in 2020, and they welcomed a son in October 2022.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.