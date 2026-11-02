Why ‘4 billion-won building owner’ Lee Hae-in is trying her hand at being a ‘female livestreamer’ again... “Monthly interest alone: 13 million won”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Creator and former actress Lee Hae-in, who made headlines as a ‘4 billion-won building owner,’ said she had turned to livestreaming to pay loan interest amounting to 13 million won a month. Just over a month after wrapping up her ‘revealing piano’ content, which had attracted 1.4 million subscribers, she is pursuing a new source of income.

On the 31st of last month, Lee Hae-in announced on her social media that she was launching a ‘Building Owner Interest Repayment Project,’ saying, “The interest alone comes to 13 million won a month.”

She admitted, “I’ve looked into lots of part-time jobs and tried to find a way, but there’s no answer. I ran around trying to fill the vacancies and even looked for part-time work to pay the interest. But no matter how I thought about it, there was no solution this way.”

In the end, Lee Hae-in chose TikTok Live. “I’m going to earn money for the interest through TikTok Live. I’ll see for myself how much I can make from streaming and whether I can really cover the interest,” she said, asking fans to tune in.

Lee Hae-in went live at around 9 p.m. that day and interacted with viewers. “Actually, today is my fifth day streaming. I hadn’t mentioned it,” she said. “I kept it under wraps because I thought it might make people feel pressured, and then I revealed it.”

Lee Hae-in made headlines earlier, in February, when she bought a building worth about 4 billion won. But it raised concerns when it became known that 3.2 billion won of the purchase price had been borrowed.

At the time, Lee Hae-in admitted that the building’s occupancy rate was only 50%, saying, “I bought a building, but the monthly interest is 12 million won. Honestly, I didn’t think it would be this much.” She said six units were vacant and rental income amounted to just 6 million won a month, leaving her to cover another 6 million won from her own pocket each month.

She later made videos of herself looking for tenants in an effort to reduce vacancies, but also struggled with tenants falling behind on rent.

In August, she said she had reduced the number of vacant units from six to two, but admitted, “Some places are behind on rent, so I still cover 3 million to 4 million won myself.” She also confessed that the reality of being a building owner was different from what she had expected: “I thought that if I just bought a building, I wouldn’t have to work anymore. But that was a mirage.”

Lee Hae-in’s latest move is particularly noteworthy in light of the content pivot she announced in September.

At the time, Lee Hae-in made all the videos of herself playing piano in revealing outfits private on her YouTube channel Leezy, which had 1.4 million subscribers. “I wondered how long I could keep up the sexy concept,” she said, adding that she would focus going forward on content featuring the stories of small business owners.

In an interview at the time, she described herself as “a building owner with zero YouTube income” and said that, since buying the building, she had actually been unable to sleep at night.

Now, just over a month after changing the direction of her content, she has once again drawn attention by starting livestreams to cover the building’s interest payments.

Lee Hae-in debuted as an advertising model in 2005 and became popular under the nickname ‘Rollercoaster Girl’ through the ‘Men and Women: Everyday Life Explored’ segment of tvN’s Fun TV Rollercoaster. She later appeared in the dramas Golden Fish and Five Fingers, and continued her work as a creator with content of herself playing piano in revealing outfits.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.