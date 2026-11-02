'The Ballad of Us' Top 6, from Lee Ye Ji to Song Ji-woo, set to take the stage at fan concert; named LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS Hallyu promotional models

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The Top 6 of SBS’s ‘The Ballad of Us’ are beginning their activities in earnest.

The six contestants who made up the Top 6 of ‘The Ballad of Us’—Lee Ye Ji, Lee Ji-hoon, Chun Beom-seok, Choi Eun-bin, Hong Seung-min and Song Ji-woo—will hold their fan concert ‘Timeless’ at 5 p.m. on the 7th in the Grand Auditorium at Sungshin Women’s University’s Woonjeong Green Campus. The concert will feature performances of signature songs that made a strong impression during the show, as well as new songs showcasing each member’s individual style. It is also expected to create unforgettable memories with intimate segments that let the members connect with fans, including a sound check before the concert, a wish event and candid mini-talks.

Before that, the Top 6 attended a ceremony appointing them as LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS Hallyu promotional models, held on the 28th at The Grand Lotte Seoul. As Hallyu promotional models for LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS, they will introduce Korean culture and the lyrical appeal of K-ballads to the world.

The Top 6 said, “We plan to contribute to enhancing the global brand image and Hallyu marketing,” adding, “At this concert, where we will meet our fans in person for the first time, we plan to show how we have grown as artists through performances of the show’s signature songs as well as new songs we have worked hard on. We ask for your anticipation and support.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.