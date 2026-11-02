Shin Se-kyung’s side: Malicious commenter receives an eight-month prison sentence on appeal as well... “We will hold them accountable to the end”

Shin Se-kyung. Sportschosun DB

[Sportschosun | Reporter Ahn So-yoon] A malicious online commenter who repeatedly subjected actress Shin Se-kyung to intense threats and sexual insults has been sentenced to prison in the second trial as well.

The Present Company, her agency, said on the 2nd, “On the 22nd, a malicious online commenter who had persistently threatened and maliciously disparaged actress Shin Se-kyung, an artist under our management, was sentenced to eight months in prison in an appeal trial at the Seoul Eastern District Court and taken into custody in court.”

According to the appellate ruling, the defendant anonymously posted hundreds of contemptuous insults and abusive posts targeting actress Shin Se-kyung over a period of about two months, repeatedly targeting her family as well and posting threatening messages that implied physical harm.

The court highlighted the seriousness of the abuse, saying, “The victim had to continue with her activities amid anxiety and fear that extreme and bizarre harm might be inflicted by a defendant whose identity she did not even know.”

The defendant pleaded for leniency, citing personal circumstances including depression and expressing remorse. But the court pointed out that the defendant had no basis or legitimate motive for the crimes beyond seeking attention from internet users and venting their own anger. It rejected the plea, saying, “The defendant has failed to compensate the victim for the mental shock and suffering caused by the crimes in this case.”

The ruling is seen as significant because it goes beyond punishing simple malicious comments and holds someone legally accountable for ongoing cyberbullying that exploited anonymity. The agency monitored malicious posts and collected evidence over an extended period. Although it faced various practical difficulties during the investigation, it ultimately held the perpetrator legally accountable thanks to active tips from fans.

The Present Company said, “We will continue to respond firmly, in accordance with our zero-tolerance policy, to illegal acts that infringe on the rights and interests of our artists, including threats, malicious disparagement, defamation and insults,” adding, “No matter how long it takes, we will track down those responsible and ensure that they face the corresponding legal consequences.”

Attorney Kim Ji-ae of Ascendant Yulbon Law Firm, which represents Shin Se-kyung, explained, “This ruling is a clear declaration by the judiciary that cyberterrorism committed with the twisted aim of attracting other people’s attention or relieving personal stress is grounds for a significant prison sentence. Hiding behind anonymity online to violate someone’s dignity and threaten their daily life can never be justified, and the seriousness of such conduct must be met with severe criminal penalties and civil liability for damages.”

The Present Company added, “This ruling is a valuable result achieved through the efforts of fans and the agency working together. We are deeply grateful to the fans who supported actress Shin Se-kyung by submitting evidence they had steadily collected over a long period,” and said, “We will continue to respond firmly to all illegal acts that infringe on our artists’ personal rights, and ask fans for their continued interest and tips.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.