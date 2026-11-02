Famous Influencer Set to Marry Accused by Girlfriend of Affairs with 21 Women Over Four Years

Photo: Douyin

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A revelation that a famous Chinese influencer who is about to marry had been involved in inappropriate relationships with 21 women has sparked controversy.

The person who made the revelation was his girlfriend of four years.

According to Chinese media outlets including Sina News, influencer A, who is active on Douyin, China's version of TikTok, was recently accused by his girlfriend B of having inappropriate relationships with several women.

On the night of October 27, B posted a lengthy message on her social media account, claiming that during their relationship, her boyfriend had either been involved in inappropriate relationships with 21 women or exchanged explicit private messages with them. She shared a list of the women involved, messenger conversations and bank transfer records, among other things, and said that he had kept their relationship secret for a long time while continuing to see other women.

The two, who began dating in 2022, have lived together in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. B not only shared her boyfriend's daily life but also took part in his livestreaming and video production business. She claimed that she had taken on what amounted to a manager's role, editing and filming videos, accompanying him to outside engagements and managing the production team.

A, a beauty influencer, is reportedly followed by 3.3 million people.

B claimed that in August 2024, she also discovered that her boyfriend had been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a woman who lived on the floor above them in the same building. She said they continued their relationship after he admitted he was at fault and promised not to do it again.

But the situation worsened again this October. A's parents came to Hangzhou, and the two families were due to meet to discuss marriage, but B claimed that while checking her boyfriend's phone, she found intimate conversations and records of financial transactions with six other women. She said that after checking older records as well, she found that the total number of women involved was 21.

B said that as a result, she had to undergo medication treatment for depression and symptoms of anxiety.

As the controversy spread, A posted an apology on social media, admitting he was at fault and saying, "During our relationship, I acted in a way that betrayed the other person's trust." However, he denied that he had actually had affairs with all 21 women his girlfriend claimed. He said that with some of the women, he had only chatted online and had never met them in person.

He said he would pay 500,000 yuan (about 100 million won) to compensate her, at least financially. Separately, he offered to cover 342,000 yuan (about 70 million won) for one year's rent on the home where B currently lives. He also said he would pay monthly living expenses of 25,000 yuan (about 5 million won) for at least six months. However, A appeared to hold a grudge, bringing up B's past excessive spending, including purchases of luxury goods, and the conflict between the two does not appear likely to die down anytime soon.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.