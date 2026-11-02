“Words I Shouldn’t Have Said”: Sim Soo-bong, After Taking Aim at Kim Da-hyun, Stops Singing Mid-Performance and Finally Apologizes

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer Sim Soo-bong apologized once again, bowing her head at her first official appearance since facing controversy over inappropriate remarks directed at junior singer Kim Da-hyun.

Sim Soo-bong took the stage at the national tour concert “2026 THE Sim Soo-bong SHOW,” held at Baegun Art Hall in Wonju, Gangwon Province, at 7:30 p.m. on October 31.

This was Sim Soo-bong’s first official public appearance since controversy erupted over her remarks about Kim Da-hyun in September. During the performance, Sim briefly stopped singing, took the microphone, and addressed the incident as she apologized to the audience.

Speaking about her remarks at the time, Sim Soo-bong admitted, “They were words I should never have said, stemming entirely from my own shortcomings and inadequacies.” She added, “I have spent this time reflecting and repenting, and I will continue to live with that attitude going forward.”

She also offered words of encouragement to junior singer Kim Da-hyun, who may have been hurt. Sim Soo-bong said, “It must have been very difficult, but I hope she can collect herself and continue to grow into an outstanding musician.”

Finally, Sim Soo-bong expressed her gratitude, saying, “I will keep close to my heart and cherish for a long, long time the deep love of the audience and fans who came to the concert even in this situation.”

Earlier, Sim Soo-bong caused controversy by publicly taking aim at Kim Da-hyun, who performed immediately before her at the Jinan Plateau Trot Festival in September.

Referring to Kim Da-hyun as “the woman who sang before me,” Sim Soo-bong criticized her, saying, “She made my head spin. The young lady seems like she doesn’t know what singing is or what life is. It was so hard for me to listen to her sing.” She continued, “Please don’t have a performer go on before me. I’m so disoriented I feel like I might collapse. Singing isn’t something to be done carelessly,” and added, “Having life experience and going through hardship—making music that comforts the people who come to see you is no easy thing.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.