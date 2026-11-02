Cha Ye-ryun's Comments Section Closed Three Days After School-Bullying Allegations Emerge... “To Prevent Rumors and Personal Attacks on Her Family”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] As allegations of school bullying involving actress Cha Ye-ryun continue to spread, the production team of the YouTube channel “Cha Jang-geum Cha Ye-ryun” stated its position on comment moderation and the disabling of some videos and comment sections.

The production team explained that the measures were intended to prevent baseless rumors and personal attacks against the family while the matter is being verified.

In a post on the 1st, the production team of the YouTube channel “Cha Jang-geum Cha Ye-ryun” said, “We learned of the current situation while in the United States on a schedule with actress Cha Ye-ryun,” and added, “We ask for your understanding that our response was delayed.”

Recently, claims emerged online that Cha Ye-ryun had been deleting comments on her YouTube channel after allegations of school bullying surfaced.

In response, the production team explained, “YouTube comments are moderated at the production team’s discretion, without involvement from the cast.”

It added, “While the matter is being verified, we will disable some videos and comment sections to prevent the spread of baseless rumors and personal attacks against the family,” and asked subscribers for their understanding.

Earlier, on the 29th of last month, a post titled “Please Stop Working Already, 1985-Born Actress Who Was a School Bully” appeared on an online community.

The author, identified as A, claimed to have been continuously harassed and assaulted by an actress while attending a middle school in Seoul. The post said the harassment continued in classrooms, bathrooms, playgrounds and buildings near the school, and that a slap was forceful enough to rupture the author's eardrum.

A did not directly name the alleged perpetrator in the post. Later, based on clues in the post, including the person’s age and former school, Cha Ye-ryun was identified online as the person in question.

Cha Ye-ryun’s agency, HB Entertainment, denied the allegations, saying, “Our checks found them to be completely unfounded.”

The controversy continues, with posts also appearing from internet users claiming to have been Cha Ye-ryun’s classmates.

However, the claims in anonymous posts and comments published online have not been verified.

Cha Ye-ryun made her debut in the 2005 film “Whispering Corridors 4: Voice.” She later appeared in dramas including “Royal Family,” “Glamorous Temptation” and “Elegant Mother and Daughter.” She married actor Joo Sang-wook in 2017, and they have one daughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.