She lost 12 kg without knowing she was pregnant and gave birth in 30 minutes... Oh Eun-young shocked: “Child abuse”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] The shocking story of the “SOS Couple,” who appealed for help to save their child, will be revealed on “Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell.”

The 189th episode of MBC’s “Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell” (hereafter “Marriage Hell”), airing at 9 p.m. on Monday, November 2, will feature the “SOS Couple,” who ask for help, saying, “Please save our child.” The wife says she became a mother overnight, without any preparation, and then found herself unable to control her feelings toward the child. The husband says he fears either his wife or child could be seriously hurt. What on earth happened to the “SOS Couple”?

That day, the wife stuns the studio by confessing that she had no idea she was pregnant for about nine months. She says that, because she had polycystic ovary syndrome, her periods were usually irregular, and she felt none of the usual pregnancy symptoms, such as morning sickness or fetal movement. She even took diet pills after gaining weight and lost about 12 kg. Her husband also admits that he thought she had simply put on weight and never suspected she was pregnant, shocking everyone.

Then one day, when she felt a hard lump in her abdomen, the wife suspected uterine or ovarian cancer. Later, she went to the emergency room with pain so severe she could barely straighten her back, and received unexpected news. The lump she had thought was cancer was actually the baby’s head, abdomen and legs; she was already 35 weeks and 2 days pregnant. When the breech baby’s legs began to emerge first, she immediately underwent an emergency cesarean section and became a mother just 30 minutes after arriving at the hospital. Unable to believe the story, Jang Dong-min is left speechless, asking, “Does that even make sense?”

The wife reveals why she personally sent her story to “Oh Eun-young Report,” saying, “Right now, the most dangerous time for our child is when they’re alone with their mother. Please save our child.” In the observational footage, the wife becomes angry and reacts harshly, unable to control her emotions when the child won’t stop crying. Dr. Oh Eun-young and the MCs reportedly could not hide their dismay. Jang Dong-min turns away, saying, “I can’t watch this today” and “It’s like a horror movie,” while So Yu-jin also expresses concern, saying, “I think we should call the police.” The husband, too, reportedly sheds tears, unable to bring himself to look at the screen as their daily life proves more serious than expected.

The wife says she apologizes and blames herself immediately after getting angry at the child, but that anger and regret recur several times a day. After a long period of deep thought, Dr. Oh Eun-young says firmly, “This is indeed child abuse.” She says the child’s safety is the most important thing in any situation and that she will report it according to the proper procedures. She goes on to emphasize, “We won’t just leave things as they are once the show is over,” saying she and the production team will help ensure the child continues to receive protection. At the production team’s request, the wife reportedly reported her own child abuse to the police herself.

Why did the wife, who suddenly became a mother without even knowing she was pregnant, lose control when faced with her child’s crying? Can the “SOS Couple” and their child escape this desperate situation? The unexpected issue Dr. Oh Eun-young discovered in the wife, along with an urgent plan to help the mother and child, will be revealed in the 189th episode of MBC’s “Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell,” airing at 9 p.m. on Monday, November 2.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.