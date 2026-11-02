Already six years since Park Ji-sun and her mother passed away together... Kim Won-hyo: “You’re watching over us from up there, right?”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedian Kim Won-hyo visited the columbarium ahead of the sixth anniversary of the late Park Ji-sun’s death and expressed his deep longing for her.

On the 1st, Kim Won-hyo shared a photo on his social media of himself visiting Park Ji-sun’s columbarium, along with the message, “Have you been well?” With her sixth death anniversary coming up on the 2nd, he had gone to pay his respects a day early.

The photo showed flowers placed at the columbarium and messages of remembrance from fans for the deceased, adding to the poignancy.

“I was a little busy, so I came a day early. I’m sorry I can’t visit often,” Kim Won-hyo said, adding, “You’re watching over us from up there too, right?” He continued, “Our fellow classmates are all doing well these days. Please keep watching over us.”

Kim Won-hyo previously appeared on the YouTube channel “Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup” with his fellow 22nd-cohort KBS comedians, including Park Sung-kwang, Heo Kyung-hwan, Yang Sang-guk and Song Joon-geun, and mentioned plans for a 20th-anniversary performance.

At the time, they recalled memories of their time with the late Park Ji-sun and discussed ways to bring back comedy segments they had performed with her, suggesting, “What about recreating Jisun with AI?” Their discussion drew attention.

Park Ji-sun was found dead alongside her mother at their home in Mapo-gu, Seoul, on November 2, 2020, one day before her birthday.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.