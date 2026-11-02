“Is that a baby bump?” Kim Yong-ji still has model-like proportions amid the double joy of marrying a Japanese man and becoming pregnant

[Sportschosun reporter Minjung Cho] Actress Kim Yong-ji, who recently shared the double happy news of her surprise marriage and pregnancy, has revealed a glimpse of her life while showing off her still-slim figure.

On the 1st, Kim Yong-ji posted several photos on her social media along with the brief caption, “Next level, 2026.”

The photos showed various glimpses of Kim Yong-ji’s daily life. Wearing a light green sleeveless top and brown pants, she poses beside a giant watermelon about as big as she is. Her bright smile as she gazes at the camera reveals her signature lovable charm.

In another photo, she poses indoors in a black outfit, showing off the proportions you’d expect from a former model. She also shared a natural-looking moment relaxing on a sofa with a white dog.

Kim Yong-ji, who recently announced her pregnancy, drew attention by showing off her still-slim silhouette in the photos. Even in a fitted sleeveless top, her belly does not appear particularly prominent.

Kim Yong-ji previously held a private wedding ceremony on the 11th of last month at a location in Seoul, marrying a Japanese man who is not in the entertainment industry. The ceremony took place without a separate announcement of their relationship or marriage, and news of the wedding drew attention after it became known through fellow actors’ social media accounts.

At the reception after the wedding, she also made a surprise announcement that she was pregnant. Kim Yong-ji held a gender reveal party and shared that the baby she is expecting is a girl, receiving congratulations from the guests.

Fellow actors, including her close friend Kim Go-eun, Bae Jung-nam, Lee Dong-wook, Kim Bum and Ryu Kyung-soo, attended the wedding. Kim Yong-ji later shared her own thoughts on getting married, saying, “I’m married now. Thank you for congratulating me.”

Born in 1991, Kim Yong-ji made her debut as an advertising model in 2015 and gained recognition in 2018 for playing Hotaru in the tvN drama Mr. Sunshine. She has since appeared in The King: Eternal Monarch, Tale of the Nine Tailed, Somebody and Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938, among other productions.

Reporter Minjung Cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.