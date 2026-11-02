“The Nation’s Eternal Father” Choi Bool-am Dies; Kim Hye-soo and Shin Hyun-joon See Him Off in Tears

Photo: Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Choi Bool-am, who portrayed one of Korea’s most iconic father figures, has died, setting off on his final journey amid the tears of his colleagues.

The funeral procession for Choi Bool-am, who died on the 29th of last month, was held at 7:40 a.m. on the 2nd at the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center in Songpa-gu, Seoul. At the family’s request, the procession was private.

As the coffin was carried out, the family and colleagues could not hide their grief. Kim Min-ja, the deceased’s wife and an actress, wiped away her tears with a handkerchief as Kim Hye-soo supported her.

Kim Hye-soo, who had long looked up to Choi Bool-am as a father, stayed at the wake throughout all three days of the funeral and carefully looked after the family. With her eyes swollen, she guided mourners and saw them off with a 90-degree bow, and even knelt to arrange their shoes. At the funeral procession, she supported the deceased’s wife, Kim Min-ja, and watched the cortege, showing a touching, family-like closeness.

Photo: Yonhap News Agency

Broadcaster Ahn Hyun-mo and actors Song Il-kook and Jung Joon-ho also followed the cortege with somber expressions. Shin Hyun-joon remained there until the hearse carrying the coffin and the bus carrying mourners had departed. He bowed deeply to see the deceased off on his final journey.

The cortege headed to Yeouido Cathedral. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m., presided over by Cardinal Yeom Soo-jung, and popera tenor Lim Hyung-joo, who had a special bond with the deceased, is scheduled to sing the memorial song “Ave Maria.”

After the Mass, a farewell ceremony will be held at around 10:40 a.m. at the Green Umbrella headquarters in Jung-gu, Seoul.

Executives and employees will receive the deceased’s portrait, after which a representative of the staff will read a eulogy and members of the funeral committee will lay flowers.

The cortege will then visit the foundation with which the deceased had been connected for 45 years before heading to his burial site, Donghwa Gyeongmo Park in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

For three days starting on the 30th of last month, mourners from the cultural and arts communities, along with political and business figures, continued to visit the deceased’s wake.

Among those who visited were Kim Hye-ja, who played his wife for 22 years; former Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Yu In-chon; Ko Doo-shim, Lim Ho and Eom Yu-shin; married couple Kim Ji-yeong and Nam Sung-jin; and Lee Kye-in, along with other cast members of “Country Diaries.”

Fellow actors also came to bid their final farewells, including Na Moon-hee, Park Geun-hyung, Oh Ji-myung, Kang Boo-ja and Lee Deok-hwa; Park Sang-won, Cha In-pyo and Song Seung-heon from “You and I”; and Lee Je-hoon from “Chief Detective 1958.”

Political and business figures also continued to pay their respects.

Kim Min-seok, leader of the Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), and former DPK leader Song Young-gil; Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Choi Hwi-young; former prime ministers Kim Boo-kyum and Lee Nak-yon; Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon; People Power Party lawmakers Kwon Young-se and Na Kyung-won; Rebuilding Korea Party leader Shin Jang-sik; and Kim Jong-chul, acting chief of the Korean National Police Agency, were among those who visited the wake. Euisun Chung, chairman of Hyundai Motor Group; Chung Mong-joon, chairman of the Asan Foundation; and Lee Joongkeun, chairman of Booyoung Group, also paid their respects.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.