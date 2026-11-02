Yu Gae-ipp heard a “crackling” sound from the armpit after breast augmentation... why Yu Gae-ipp ultimately underwent revision surgery

[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Beauty creator Yu Gae-ipp candidly shared how the body changed after breast revision surgery and how satisfied Yu was with the results. After reducing the size of the implants from 355 cc to 320 cc, Yu said, “I’m 10,000% satisfied,” adding that the only regret was not having revision surgery sooner.

On the 1st, Yu Gae-ipp posted a video on YouTube titled “You Had Surgery Again? The Real Reason I Decided to Have Breast Revision Surgery...”

In the video, Yu Gae-ipp opened up about the reason for deciding to have breast revision surgery, saying, “The size was excessively large compared with my upper body, and that really bothered me.” Yu said that when getting the first breast augmentation in 2021, Yu chose 355 cc implants. But over time, Yu began to feel they did not suit Yu’s body type.

Yu Gae-ipp explained, “Above all, I have a pronounced pigeon chest. I should have chosen implants that would fill the upper volume evenly, but when I first had surgery, I was fixated on the fact that the product was known for being safe, so I chose it.”

Yu also shared the discomfort experienced in everyday life, in addition to concerns about appearance.

Yu said, “I heard a crackling sound from my left armpit even when I wasn’t putting my fingers in it,” and added, “I also felt the implant catching when I slept on my side.” Yu also opened up about experiencing “rippling,” when the outline of an implant shows through the surface of the skin.

Yu Gae-ipp ultimately reduced the size of both implants to 320 cc through revision surgery. Yu said, “I told the surgeon I wanted to reduce them because they were too large. I wanted to go for something more natural rather than something excessive for my upper body,” adding, “Honestly, I wanted to go even smaller, but I decided after being told that size would look best.”

Satisfaction after the revision surgery was very high. Yu Gae-ipp said, “I’m one thousand percent, ten thousand percent satisfied,” explaining, “It’s amazing that the upper fullness is filled in, and I have no pain at all. The shape is really pretty, and it feels better to the touch.” Yu emphasized that it was a personal choice, saying, “This is absolutely not a video recommending plastic surgery. I did it because I was uncomfortable, and because I wanted to. I did it to satisfy myself.”

Last August, Yu Gae-ipp disclosed the consultation process for breast revision surgery and received criticism from some online users.

At the time, some online users questioned the cost of the surgery, bringing up Yu’s statement that Yu worked part-time at a cafe to earn money for child support. Yu Gae-ipp expressed displeasure, saying, “Is my working, earning money, paying child support, and getting revision surgery something that warrants such negative questions from a stranger who doesn’t know me?”

Yu also strongly retorted to malicious comments suggesting the surgery was done to satisfy a boyfriend, saying, “Was breast surgery something people get to satisfy their boyfriend or husband?”

Meanwhile, Yu Gae-ipp married YouTuber Choi Go-gi in 2016 and had a daughter, but the couple divorced in 2020. Choi Go-gi is currently raising their daughter.

On TV Chosun’s “The Private Life of X” last April, Yu Gae-ipp revealed that while working as a creator, monthly income once reached 70 million won, but there was also a period after the divorce when income was zero. Yu said that later, Yu started working part-time at a cafe to secure a stable income and provide child support.

Reporter mj.cho, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.