“Eight bottles of soju and assault”: Girlfriend’s bizarre smell obsession so shocking it overshadows boyfriend’s brutality

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Love War shocks viewers by revealing the unimaginable, bizarre displays of affection of a hard-drinking girlfriend obsessed with her boyfriend’s body odor.

JTBC variety show Love War, directed by Kwon Hae-bom and Park Eun-young, is a dating reality program in which dating experts Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon and Kim Hee-chul decide whether couples on the verge of breaking up will stay together or split amid a fierce battle.

In episode 19 of Love War, airing today (the 2nd), a hard-drinking couple who are both 29 will appear. The girlfriend’s astonishing obsession with her boyfriend’s body odor is caught on camera, turning the studio upside down.

As the hard-drinking couple drinks at home, the girlfriend rushes after her boyfriend when he goes to wash his feet, saying, “I want to smell your feet!” When he starts washing them, she snaps, “Why are you washing them? I need to smell them!” When he farts, she asks, “Can I smell it?” and takes a deep breath. Lee Hyori is thoroughly repulsed by the bizarre sight of the girlfriend even burying her nose in his armpit, calling it “really off-putting behavior.”

Even more shocking is that the girlfriend’s obsession with smells continues day and night. Even when her boyfriend pushes her away, she persistently follows him, saying, “I need to smell you to feel healed.” Seo Jang-hoon calls it “not a smell addiction, but an abnormal way of claiming him as mine,” pointing out her possessiveness. Lee Hyori says, “Let’s get a shamanic ritual! It feels like something has possessed you right now,” and throws up her hands in exasperation.

The girlfriend even disrupts her boyfriend’s sleep, telling him, “If you smell my armpits, I’ll let you sleep.” She eventually utters the chilling threat, “Just wash your feet and I’ll kill you,” terrifying everyone in the studio. The cast were reportedly horrified by the situation, which seemed to turn into a horror movie in an instant, saying, “That’s scary.”

Most shocking of all, a problem more serious than the girlfriend’s obsession with body odor comes to light, leaving the studio stunned. The boyfriend binge-drinks at least five times a week, consuming up to eight bottles of soju at a time, and doesn’t hesitate to verbally abuse and physically assault his girlfriend. But her chillingly unexpected side is even more shocking than his brutality, leaving Lee Hyori speechless: “It’s like she has multiple personalities.”

The full story of the hard-drinking girlfriend’s obsession with body odor and her shocking displays of affection will be revealed on today’s (the 2nd) episode of Love War.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.