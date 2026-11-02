'Kill It' star Kim Nara marries same-sex partner of eight years in a field wedding: “No permission needed”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Stylist Kim Nara, winner of tvN’s fashion competition show Kill It, married her same-sex partner, whom she had been dating for eight years.

On the 1st, Kim Nara uploaded videos and photos taken by guests who attended her wedding to her social media account.

The photos show Kim Nara and her partner holding their wedding ceremony in a field, drawing attention.

The day before, on the 31st of last month, Kim Nara announced her wedding herself on social media. “There is no set path. The two of us are enough. After eight years of loving each other, we’re getting married tomorrow,” she said.

“Same-sex marriage is still not legally permitted in South Korea. Even if you actually go to file a marriage registration, all you get back is a single piece of paper marked ‘not accepted.’ The fact is, no one’s permission is needed to celebrate our love. We have no intention of simply waiting for the world to change,” she said.

She added, “We want to show what it looks like to build a beautiful life in our own way, without worrying about what anyone thinks.”

Kim Nara drew attention after winning the final title on Kill It, which aired in July. In her acceptance speech at the time, she expressed her affection for her partner, saying, “I’m so grateful to my girlfriend, who is always my most wonderful partner and manager.” She went on to say, “I really want to have the wedding ceremony that I think I’ve put off until now because of money,” drawing attention.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.