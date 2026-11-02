‘I Am Solo’ Season 33’s Hyunsook even masters Aiching’s ‘NEON’ dance... surprise meeting with Season 29’s Youngsoo and Youngja

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Youngja and Youngsoo from Season 29 of ‘I Am Solo’ had an unexpected meeting with Hyunsook from Season 33. Their cheerful update has caught attention as the three take on the ‘NEON’ dance challenge across seasons.

Youngja from Season 29 recently posted a video of the ‘NEON’ dance challenge on her social media, along with the caption, “I wanted to make something cool, but my body wouldn’t cooperate, so I’m sorry, Hyunsook from Season 33.” She added, “Please just watch for fun... Youngsoo from Season 29 came along without knowing what we were doing,” bringing a laugh.

The video shows Hyunsook from Season 33 and Youngja and Youngsoo from Season 29 gathering at a dance studio to take on the ‘NEON’ challenge by A2O LITE, which has recently been heating up social media. In a practice room lit with neon lights, one participant wearing a black top and jeans moves rhythmically to the music, while Youngsoo, dressed in a gray hoodie, joins in and follows the moves.

Youngja seemed to burst out laughing mid-dance, covering her mouth with both hands, and appeared to be having fun throughout. Although Youngja candidly admitted that she wanted to create something impressive but her body wouldn’t cooperate, the video captures the trio’s cheerful mood in full.

Youngja and Youngsoo from Season 29 appeared on the older-woman/younger-man special of ‘I Am Solo,’ which began airing last November on ENA and SBS Plus. Youngja introduced herself as the owner of a math academy in Daechi-dong, while Youngsoo said he worked in overseas sales at an oil refining company.

Hyunsook from Season 33 became known after appearing on the lifelong-singles special, which wrapped up last September. She said at the time that she worked at the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.