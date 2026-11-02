Choi Soo-jong moved by wife Ha Hee-ra’s confession of four miscarriages: “I want to do everything I can for her”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Choi Soo-jong, who has been married for 33 years, expressed his deep affection for his wife, Ha Hee-ra, who has endured the pain of four miscarriages.

The couple Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra, described as the epitome of marital love, will appear on KBS 2TV’s “Problem Child in House,” airing Tuesday the 3rd at 8:30 p.m.

On the show, Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra surprised everyone when they answered “This morning” after the “Problem Child in House” MCs asked when they had last kissed. Choi, who said that they kiss every morning, added, “I kissed her today, too, because my wife Ha Hee-ra’s profile looked so beautiful.” He reportedly showed that he remains as devoted as ever.

Choi Soo-jong also said that since getting married, it had become a habit for him to sleep holding hands with Ha Hee-ra, and he will share a recent incident that happened when he tried to take her hand. After rehearsing a play with his wife, Choi was getting ready to sleep and, out of habit, took Ha Hee-ra’s hand, but she waved him off. Viewers can find out why the couple’s 33-year routine of sleeping hand in hand nearly came to an end on the show.

Meanwhile, Choi Soo-jong will share his deep affection for his wife, Ha Hee-ra, who has endured the pain of four miscarriages. “I always thought she was amazing when I saw Ha Hee-ra caring for the child even after the miscarriages,” he said, adding, “I want to do everything I can for her.”

Choi Soo-jong’s heartfelt confession as the entertainment industry’s first “devoted husband” will be featured on KBS 2TV’s “Problem Child in House” on Tuesday, November 3, at 8:30 p.m.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.