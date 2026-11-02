“Seo Kang-joon was turned into a complete psycho”... Viewers furious over the baffling ending of ‘A Love Other Than Yours’

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] “If I could go back in time, I’d want to go back to before I watched the drama.”

KBS2’s ‘A Love Other Than Yours,’ starring Seo Kang-joon and Ahn Eun-jin, has come to an end, and viewers have been voicing their complaints about the finale. In particular, Nam Goong-ho’s abrupt change in attitude, as played by Seo Kang-joon, and the two leads’ breakup ending have prompted outcries such as, “What on earth was this drama trying to say?”

In the final episode of KBS2’s Saturday-Sunday drama ‘A Love Other Than Yours,’ which aired on the 1st, Nam Goong-ho (Seo Kang-joon) and Lee Mi-do (Ahn Eun-jin), who had been together for 10 years, were ultimately shown letting each other go and choosing new loves of their own.

In the drama, the two had been part of each other’s lives for 29 years, ever since childhood. As their long relationship had grown familiar, each began to feel a spark with someone new. They agreed to date other people for a month and then come back to each other.

But the relationship took an unexpected turn. Nam Goong-ho’s feelings shifted toward his junior colleague Park Soo-ah (Jo Aram), while Lee Mi-do’s turned toward lawyer Han Tae-seung (Lee Joo-an), and they eventually decided to end their long relationship.

Two years passed. After returning from the Paris branch, Nam Goong-ho sought out Park Soo-ah again and confessed his feelings. Lee Mi-do, too, initiated a kiss with Han Tae-seung, who was asking her to be sure of her feelings, and began a new relationship.

Nam Goong-ho and Lee Mi-do went one last time to the sea in Gangneung, where they had first met 29 years earlier, and laid bare their resentment and guilt toward each other. They acknowledged that their time together had been happy, but chose to part rather than reunite.

The production team portrayed new beginnings and personal growth through the process of ending a 10-year relationship and moving on with their separate lives. Viewers, however, reacted coldly.

Above all, Nam Goong-ho’s attitude at the end came under fire. Viewers criticized how excessively cold he became as the breakup was finalized, despite having been affectionate toward Lee Mi-do for so long.

One viewer voiced their frustration, saying, “I started watching because I liked Seo Kang-joon so much, but suddenly he became a villain, a complete psycho, and the drama was over,” and added, “I even came to dislike Seo Kang-joon because of this drama. Was this what the writer intended?” They went on to criticize the show: “After a certain episode, Ahn Eun-jin was crying all the time, to the point where I felt sorry for her. I have no idea what this drama was trying to say.”

Other viewers also commented, “I started watching because of Seo Kang-joon, but then I fast-forwarded through the scenes he was in,” “I stuck with it just for Seo Kang-joon’s face, but after watching the finale, I felt strange, as if I’d gone through a breakup,” and “If it weren’t for Seo Kang-joon, I think I would have cursed out the character a lot more.”

Some viewers also shared that Nam Goong-ho’s cold demeanor brought back the pain of real-life breakups. One online commenter said, “It reminded me of how someone can suddenly turn cold when you break up and become a completely different person,” adding, “Watching it brought back old wounds.”

Criticism also continued over the 14-episode story as a whole, not just the ending. Viewers expressed their disappointment, saying, “It ended after repeating the same things over and over,” “I suffered through the whole thing and tried to understand the leads, only for it to end like this,” and “I commend myself for dropping it after episode 6.”

On the other hand, some viewers praised Seo Kang-joon and Ahn Eun-jin’s acting. Some said they had realistically portrayed the complex emotions involved in the breakup of a long-term couple, while others felt that the ending’s decision not to reunite was itself in keeping with the drama’s themes.

The ratings also left something to be desired. According to Nielsen Korea, the finale of ‘A Love Other Than Yours’ recorded a 2.4% rating among households nationwide. That was up from 1.6% for the previous episode, but fell short of the drama’s personal best of 2.8%. In particular, ratings remained in the 1% range for six consecutive episodes, from episode 8 through episode 13.

‘A Love Other Than Yours’ is a 14-episode drama about a couple of 10 years torn between familiar love and the excitement of a new romance. It was directed by Hwang Seung-gi and Lee Ga-ram, with a screenplay by Yoo Soo-ji.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.