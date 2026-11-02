Eun Hyun-jang takes over studio two years after setting out to acquire Hover Lab... poses in Kim Se-ui’s chair

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Eun Hyun-jang, who runs the YouTube channel Jangsa-ui Sin, visited the studio of HoverLab Inc. (hereafter, Hover Lab), with which he has been at odds, and released striking footage that appeared to mock its CEO, Kim Se-ui.

On the 1st, Eun Hyun-jang posted a video on his YouTube channel titled “[Shocking Exclusive] Buying up everything—including the company, goods and even employees of Kim Se-ui’s Hover Lab, which drove Jangsa-ui Sin to ruin.”

The video shows Eun Hyun-jang looking around the inside of Hover Lab’s office, where seizure tags had been affixed, as well as its broadcasting equipment and fixtures.

In particular, Eun sat in the chair used by CEO Kim and recreated the way he appeared on his broadcasts. He also engaged in playful antics, such as sticking a piece of paper labeled “Seized” to his forehead. He then handed cash to a Hover Lab employee, wittily playing out the video’s “buying off employees” concept.

Eun Hyun-jang also said he planned to buy the broadcasting equipment and fixtures if they went up for auction and use them to create the “Hover Lab Business Research Institute.”

Eun Hyun-jang was able to enter the Hover Lab studio thanks to enforcement proceedings stemming from a dispute between CEO Kim Se-ui and lawyer Kim So-yeon over a claim for about 120 million won in unpaid legal fees. Eun reportedly accompanied court enforcement officers to the scene as an observer accompanying lawyer Kim. However, the video was staged to capture the atmosphere at the scene; Eun has not ultimately acquired legal ownership of Hover Lab.

Eun Hyun-jang once again made a move aimed at CEO Kim, filming a video himself in the broadcasting space of Hover Lab, which had attacked him.

Eun Hyun-jang’s decision to try to acquire Hover Lab dates back to 2024. At the time, he suffered significant business and psychological harm from various false claims and rumor attacks raised by Kim Se-ui, including being forced off broadcasts.

After examining Hover Lab’s shareholding structure, Eun Hyun-jang made a surprise purchase in November that year of a 50% stake that co-founder and lawyer Kang Yong-suk had sold and a third party held, securing his position as the largest shareholder. He then pursued a hostile battle for control, including cutting CEO Kim Se-ui’s salary through a shareholders’ meeting.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.