Another Loss on the Day of the Late Choi Bool-am’s Funeral: Writer Jung Ha-yeon, Who Wrote ‘The King and the Queen’ and ‘Empress Myeongseong,’ Dies

[Sportschosun | Reporter mj.cho] Writer Jung Ha-yeon, who wrote ‘The King and the Queen,’ ‘Empress Myeongseong’ and other works, has died at the age of 82.

As the country bids farewell to its ‘national father,’ Choi Bool-am, sorrow has deepened with news that another master who helped lead the golden age of Korean historical epics has passed away.

According to the Korea Broadcasting Writers Association, the bereaved family and others on the 2nd, writer Jung Ha-yeon (whose real name was Jung Yeon) died at around 3 p.m. on the 1st, with family and acquaintances by her side. The late writer reportedly went to a hospital emergency room on the 31st of last month because of a chronic illness.

With the funeral for actor Choi Bool-am, who died on the 29th of last month, held that day, sorrow is mounting as news of the deaths of two masters who represented Korean broadcasting has followed just three days apart.

Choi Bool-am’s funeral ceremony was held privately at Seoul Asan Medical Center at 7:40 a.m. that day. He then set off on his final journey after a funeral Mass at Yeouido Catholic Church, officiated by Cardinal Yeom Su-jeong.

Where Choi Bool-am portrayed the quintessential father figure on Korean television in ‘Chief Inspector’ and ‘Country Diaries,’ writer Jung Ha-yeon vividly depicted the power and ambition of Korean history and human conflict through sweeping historical dramas.

Born in 1944 in Anak, Hwanghae Province, Jung was active in Yonsei University’s Yonhee Theater Art Research Club before beginning his writing career in 1968, when his play ‘Sanullim’ won the Seoul Shinmun New Year’s Literary Contest. He later wrote screenplays including ‘A Love Story,’ directed by actor Shin Seong-il, as well as ‘The Rocking Horse and the Lady’ and ‘Ninth Inning of Glory.’ He also expanded into television writing through KBS’s ‘Hometown Legends’ and ‘TV Literature Hall.’

Jung established himself as a master of historical epics after turning 50. Beginning with KBS’s ‘Jang Nok Soo’ in 1995, he went on to write ‘Jo Gwang-jo,’ ‘The King and the Queen,’ ‘Empress Myeongseong’ and MBC’s ‘Shin Don,’ one after another, leading the golden age of historical dramas on Korean television from the 1990s through the 2000s.

In ‘The King and the Queen’ and ‘Empress Myeongseong,’ Jung focused on the lives of women in history and power struggles within the royal court. ‘Shin Don’ explored the ideals and setbacks of a figure who dreamed of reform. Jung once said, while writing ‘Shin Don,’ “I wanted to deal with ideas, not events.”

Jung also showcased a strong command of writing in contemporary dramas. Through works including ‘Desire on the Sand,’ ‘Sea of Desire,’ ‘A Bittersweet Life’ and ‘Flames of Desire,’ Jung delicately explored human ambition and downfall, as well as complex family relationships.

In 2011, Jung wrote ‘Insu, the Queen Mother,’ JTBC’s inaugural drama, and later returned to palace historical drama with ‘Blooded Palace: The War of Flowers.’ Jung’s final writing project was the 2018 MBC drama ‘Let’s Hold Hands and Watch the Setting Sun.’

Jung was recognized for contributions to the development of Korean dramas, including winning the Writer Award at the 1999 KBS Drama Awards for ‘The King and the Queen’ and the Writer Award at the 2000 Korea Broadcasting Producers Association Awards.

Jung’s funeral is being held in Room 5 of the funeral hall at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. The funeral procession is scheduled for the 4th.

Reporter mj.cho | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.