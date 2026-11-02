Famous male choreographer sentenced to 3 years for sexually assaulting intoxicated acquaintance: “The offense was of a grave nature”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] A famous dancer and choreographer was sentenced to three years in prison and taken into custody in court for sexually assaulting an acquaintance who was drunk.

According to the Kyunghyang Shinmun on the 1st, the 11th Criminal Division of the Seoul Western District Court sentenced A, who had been indicted on a charge of quasi-rape, to three years in prison on the 23rd of last month. The court also ordered A to complete 80 hours of a sexual violence treatment program and imposed a five-year employment ban at institutions related to children, adolescents, and people with disabilities.

A previously appeared on a dance competition program on a music-focused channel and worked as a choreographer for a famous boy band.

A had earlier been indicted on a charge of sexually assaulting a woman in a motel after drinking with her in Seoul’s Seodaemun District in March 2024. They had known each other for a long time.

A admitted that sexual intercourse had taken place but argued that the victim had not been in a state where she was unable to resist and that the encounter had been consensual. The court, however, pointed out that A reversed or subtly changed earlier statements after being presented with objective evidence. By contrast, it found the victim’s account credible, saying it was consistent and reasonable and supported by objective evidence.

The court explained its reasons for the sentence, saying, “The defendant repeatedly urged the victim to drink even though she was reluctant, and exploited her state of being unable to resist because she was intoxicated to commit the crime. The offense was therefore of a grave nature.” It added, “By denying the crime and shifting responsibility onto the victim, the defendant aggravated her mental anguish.”

A appealed the first-instance ruling.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.