“Forever the Nation’s Father”... The Late Choi Bool-am to Be Laid to Rest Today (the 2nd), as Family and Younger Actors Bid Farewell

The funeral Mass and funeral service for the late Choi Bool-am, the “Nation’s Father,” were held at Yeouido Cathedral in Seoul on the morning of the 2nd. Colleagues and younger actors who had known him during his

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] The late actor Choi Bool-am, forever the “Nation’s Father” and “Chief Inspector,” has been laid to rest as his family and younger fellow actors bid him farewell.

The funeral procession for the late Choi Bool-am began at around 7:40 a.m. on the 2nd at the funeral home of Asan Medical Center in Songpa-gu, Seoul. At the family’s request, it was held privately.

Those in attendance included the late Choi Bool-am’s wife, actress Kim Min-ja, as well as younger actors Kim Hye-soo, Shin Hyun-joon, Jung Joon-ho and Song Il-kook, who had shared a particularly close bond with him during his lifetime. They, too, mourned him with heavy hearts and expressed their condolences.

The funeral Mass and funeral service for the late Choi Bool-am, the “Nation’s Father,” were held at Yeouido Cathedral in Seoul on the morning of the 2nd. Colleagues and younger actors who had known him during his

The funeral Mass and funeral service for the late Choi Bool-am, the “Nation’s Father,” were held at Yeouido Cathedral in Seoul on the morning of the 2nd. Colleagues and younger actors who had known him during his

Choi Bool-am died at around 10:30 p.m. on the 29th of last month while receiving treatment at a hospital in Gangseo-gu, Seoul. He was 87. After undergoing surgery for a herniated disc in March last year, he left KBS1’s Korean Cuisine and Dining, which he had hosted for many years, and devoted himself to rehabilitation. His health reportedly worsened sharply recently.

The funeral was held as a Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation funeral. Hwang Young-key, chairman of Green Umbrella, served as chair of the funeral committee, while former Prime Ministers Lee Soo-sung and Lee Nak-yon, among others, served on the committee. On the 30th, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Choi Hwi-young visited the wake on behalf of the government, paid his respects and posthumously awarded Choi the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit.

Colleagues and younger figures from the entertainment industry continued to visit the wake, including Kim Hye-ja, Oh Ji-myung, Na Moon-hee, Baek Il-seop, Im Hyun-sik, Youn Yuh-jung, Kim Sung-hwan, Yu In-chon, Park Eun-soo, Lee Kye-in, Choi Soo-jong, Im Ho, Kil Yong-woo, Yoo Dong-geun, Cha In-pyo, Kang Seok-woo, Nam Sung-jin, Kim Ji-young, Lee Sang-byeok and Lee Hong-ryeol. Green Umbrella executives and employees also visited the funeral home to accompany him on his final journey. After the funeral procession, his coffin was taken to Yeouido Cathedral in Seoul, where a funeral Mass was scheduled for 9 a.m. The Mass was led by Cardinal Yeom Su-jeong.

Cardinal Yeom Su-jeong is celebrating the funeral Mass for the late actor Choi Bool-am at Yeouido Cathedral in Seoul on the 2nd. Photo = Joint Press Corps/2026.11.02/

Choi Bool-am began his acting career in 1959 with the play Hamlet. In 1967, he was selected as a television actor in KBS’s sixth special recruitment class and appeared in the drama Prince Suyang. After being selected through MBC’s special recruitment of television actors in 1969, he went on to appear in a wide range of productions.

Choi Bool-am won the public’s affection through the drama Chief Inspector and earned the title “Nation’s Father” for his warm portrayal of a father in Country Diaries. Starting in 2011, he hosted KBS1’s current affairs and cultural program Korean Cuisine and Dining, sharing stories about the diverse foods found across the country. He later made his final appearance before viewers in the MBC documentary Paha, Choi Bool-am, which aired in May this year.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.