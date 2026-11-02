“That much a month?” 64-year-old Kim Jang-hoon surprised by estimated National Pension benefits

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer Kim Jang-hoon could not hide his surprise after checking his estimated National Pension benefit.

A scene previewing the arrival of 64-year-old bachelor Kim Jang-hoon was shown on SBS variety show My Little Old Boy, which aired on the 1st.

The preview at the end of the broadcast showed Kim Jang-hoon making his first appearance on My Little Old Boy. Shin Dong-yup welcomed him, introducing him as “the oldest-ever bona fide bachelor on My Little Old Boy at 64.”

Kim Jang-hoon then called someone and asked about the National Pension. He asked, “Is this the age when the National Pension starts paying out?” and checked when he would begin receiving his pension and how much he could expect.

After hearing that he could start receiving National Pension benefits next year, Kim Jang-hoon appeared surprised by the estimated amount. He exclaimed, “Per month? They pay that much?” The specific benefit amount was not disclosed, but attention turned to the fact that Kim, now 64, is nearing the start of his actual pension payments.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.