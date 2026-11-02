“Quite a contrast with Park Wi”... Praise pours in for visually impaired ‘Oneshot Hansol’ on the way to Sungsimdang

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] A video of visually impaired YouTuber Oneshot Hansol (real name Kim Hansol) traveling alone to Daejeon and receiving help from residents and staff is drawing attention.

Netizens applauded Oneshot Hansol for thanking people each time Oneshot Hansol received help, while some comments also mentioned YouTuber Park Wi and compared the two cases.

On the 29th of last month, a video titled ‘I went all the way to Daejeon alone to buy my girlfriend a gift, and then this happened... It brings me to tears’ was posted on the YouTube channel ‘Oneshot Hansol.’

The video follows Oneshot Hansol’s journey alone to Daejeon to buy Sungsimdang bread as a gift for their girlfriend. As of the afternoon of the 1st, it had surpassed 2.9 million views.

At the subway station at Seoul Station, a resident offered a seat to Oneshot Hansol, while Korail station staff and social service personnel guided Oneshot Hansol onto the train safely.

Station staff also helped Oneshot Hansol get around after arriving at Daejeon Station. Each time Oneshot Hansol received help, they bowed and said, “Thank you” and “I’m sorry, and thank you.”

The staff at Sungsimdang also continued to show thoughtful consideration. On the way to the store, an employee held back traffic to help Oneshot Hansol get there safely. Inside, an employee first asked if Oneshot Hansol was comfortable with physical contact, then took their arm and guided them to the bread. Staff at the cake shop also helped, and Oneshot Hansol was able to buy the bread they wanted without incident. After the video was posted, comments poured in from viewers moved by the kindness of residents and staff.

In the meantime, some netizens revisited the controversy over Park Wi’s release of a video showing Park Wi falling on a KTX train. Last August, after falling while getting off a KTX train in a wheelchair, Park Wi released CCTV footage showing what happened.

The face of the social service worker in the video was blurred, but concerns were raised that the person could still be identified from their clothing and the circumstances, along with criticism of the way the video was released. Park Wi took down the video and apologized, saying the video’s release had been handled poorly.

Comments on Oneshot Hansol’s video also included reactions comparing the two cases, such as “It’s such a contrast with Park Wi’s video” and “Park Wi should watch this video and learn from it.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.