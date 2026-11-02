‘High Society’ AV Actress Collapses After Drinking Beverage Handed to Her by Customer During Performance... “Four Types of Drugs Detected”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Mao Hamasaki, a Japanese DJ and former AV actress who appeared in the Korean film ‘High Society,’ suffered convulsions and was taken to hospital after drinking a beverage handed to her by a customer at a Hong Kong club.

According to Hong Kong media outlet HK01 and other foreign news organizations on the 1st, Mao Hamasaki, who currently works as a club DJ, suffered severe convulsions and lost consciousness during an event in the Tsim Sha Tsui entertainment district of Hong Kong.

At the time, at a customer’s request, Mao Hamasaki moved to another nearby venue to continue her DJ set. While there, she accepted and drank a beverage handed to her by that customer.

However, the beverage contained several kinds of illegal drugs. After drinking it, Mao Hamasaki experienced a sudden, severe physical reaction and was rushed to a hospital emergency room.

Hospital tests detected substances from no fewer than four types of drugs in Mao Hamasaki’s system, shocking people locally.

Hong Kong police launched an intensive investigation, considering the possibility that someone had deliberately made her consume a drug-laced drink in a drugging attack.

As the incident spread, Mao Hamasaki posted a lengthy statement on her personal social media account (Instagram Stories), addressing the situation and updating people on her current health.

“I’m truly sorry for causing so many people so much worry over this incident,” Mao Hamasaki said. “I have regained consciousness and am now clear-headed, but for safety reasons, on the medical team’s recommendation, I have been admitted to hospital and am being monitored.”

She also addressed the club where the incident occurred, which had become the focus of controversy: “I hope this incident does not cause harm to the Tsim Sha Tsui club. I want to make it clear that this incident has no direct connection to the person in charge or the establishment.” She added, “I deeply apologize that the manager got angry with the person in charge of the venue when the situation was so urgent.”

She added, “Since the case has already been referred to local police and is being formally handled, I will make no further comment on the details of what happened.”

Mao Hamasaki was highly popular as an AV actress in Japan and also became known to Korean audiences after appearing in the 2018 Korean film ‘High Society.’

After retiring, she moved her career to Hong Kong, transitioned to working as a professional DJ, and has continued performing.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.