Lee Dong-gook’s daughter Jae-ah confirmed for ‘My Kid’s Dating Life 3,’ serious about love and “even thinking about marriage”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Following Lee Jun-soo, son of actor Lee Jong-hyuk, another buzzworthy cast member of tvN STORY and E Channel’s ‘My Kid’s Dating Life 3’ has been revealed: Lee Jae-ah, daughter of former soccer player Lee Dong-gook.

Ahead of the premiere of the jointly produced variety show ‘My Kid’s Dating Life 3’ by tvN STORY and Tcast’s E Channel on Wednesday, November 11, the show released a pre-interview with Lee Dong-gook and his daughter Lee Jae-ah, who is making her first variety-show appearance since her days as a tennis player three years ago. Lee Dong-gook, a dad with a ‘Teto’ style, waves off the idea, saying, “I don’t think I could watch my daughter date.” He thinks it would be cringeworthy to see a side of her that’s different from how she is at home. Even so, he can’t hide his doting-father instincts, fretting that if Jae-ah cries over a relationship, he’ll go pick her up right away. When Jae-ah even jokes, “I bet Dad will be waiting with binoculars,” Lee Dong-gook shoots back, “Can’t I go on the show as her ‘manager’ too?”

What worries Jae-si, Jae-ah’s twin older sister, who joined Lee Dong-gook for the interview that day, is Jae-ah’s thoughtfulness. She fears that Jae-ah might put others first and lose sight of her own feelings. Her father urges her to do what she wants rather than worry about how others see her. Jae-si predicts that her younger sister might freeze up in an unfamiliar situation, but reassures her that it would be the other person’s loss if they failed to see her charms. She adds that she would have dated Jae-ah herself if she were a man, showing heartwarming sisterly affection.

But contrary to her family’s concerns, Jae-ah is determined to take this relationship seriously. To Lee Dong-gook, who just hopes she has fun, she draws a line, saying, “I’m not going there just to have fun; I’m going to take it seriously.” She also says her dream is to meet someone wonderful, date for a long time, and get married, just like her parents, who met at 20 and married after a long relationship. Her parents first met in August, and since her group stay is also scheduled for August, she even brings up a “parallel theory” (?), wondering if that means she’ll get married too. Lee Dong-gook had been acting “cool,” saying she might hold hands with a boyfriend and that he hoped she would head off even a day sooner, but soon gulps down coffee as if parched, drawing laughs.

When her father says he hopes she’ll find a tall, athletic man to be his son-in-law, Jae-ah—a standout contestant who has clearly inherited his ‘Teto’ genes—replies, “I can protect him.” Anticipation is growing for her journey of growth in love as she hopes to meet someone as good as her father and love them sincerely. tvN STORY and E Channel’s ‘My Kid’s Dating Life 3’ premieres Wednesday, November 11, at 8 p.m. and will also be available to watch on TVING.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.