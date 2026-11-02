RESCENE’s Woni issues official statement on ‘leaving the stage’: “Costume shrank, causing breathing difficulties”

[Baek Ji-eun, reporter for Sportschosun] Woni of the group RESCENE issued a statement about the incident in which she left the stage.

Woni said on a fan communication platform, “When I went to Gyeongju, I thought I wouldn’t be able to stay in the outfit for several hours, so I said I’d go without wearing my stage costume. I should have tried it on and checked beforehand. But in the meantime, the outfit was sent to the cleaners and shrank a lot. When I got there and changed into it, I realized it had shrunk. But I couldn’t be the only one performing in regular clothes, so I said I’d try going on as I was. I was performing and couldn’t breathe, and I was so startled.”

The explanation is that she had difficulty breathing after taking the stage in the outfit, which had shrunk during laundering just before the performance, and performing intense choreography in it.

RESCENE gave a congratulatory performance at the opening ceremony of the ‘APEC Summit Venue Memorial Hall,’ held at Gyeongju Expo Grand Park on the 31st of last month. During the ‘Runway’ performance, Woni’s expression suddenly darkened, and she hurriedly left the stage, startling fans. Other members, including Minami, filled in for Woni. A short while later, Woni rejoined the stage and finished the rest of the performance.

RESCENE will release its new album ‘Pulse’ on the 3rd.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.