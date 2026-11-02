Sim Soo-bong apologizes again for publicly calling out 17-year-old Kim Da-hyun: “I hope she grows into an outstanding musician”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Sim Soo-bong has apologized again for publicly calling out fellow singer Kim Da-hyun.

On October 31, Sim Soo-bong held her national tour, “The Sim Soo-bong Show,” at Baekun Art Hall in Wonju.

The concert marked the 48th anniversary of Sim Soo-bong’s debut, but it also drew considerable attention as her first public appearance since she became embroiled in controversy in September over an ill-advised remark about Kim Da-hyun.

During the concert, Sim Soo-bong said, “Those were words I should never have said, and they all stemmed from my own shortcomings. I’ve spent this time reflecting and repenting. I’ll continue to live with that attitude.”

She also offered words of encouragement to Kim Da-hyun, saying, “It must have been very difficult for her, but I hope she can gather herself and grow into an outstanding musician.”

Sim Soo-bong expressed her gratitude, saying, “I’ll keep the deep love of the fans who came to the concert even in this situation in my heart and cherish it for a long, long time.”

On September 20, Sim Soo-bong took the stage at the “2026 Jinan Plateau Trot Festival,” a nationwide festival held in Jinan County. After Kim Da-hyun’s performance, she went onstage and said, “That woman who sang before me made my head spin. A young woman doesn’t know what a song is or what life is. Listening to her sing was so difficult. Please don’t put that performer on before me again. You shouldn’t treat singing so carelessly.”

Criticism poured in—not only because she berated a 17-year-old singer, saying she knew nothing about life, but also because publicly putting down a junior singer was seen as unbecoming of an adult.

Sim Soo-bong eventually issued an apology, saying, “I literally misspoke on a stage in front of so many people. At a trot festival where everyone should have been laughing and enjoying themselves, I blurted out something beyond common sense at an inappropriate moment. I have no excuse whatsoever. I didn’t know exactly who the singer in the preceding slot was, and I didn’t say it to embarrass a particular person, but I was clearly wrong to say something that hurt a junior singer’s feelings as an adult.”

Kim Da-hyun said that Sim Soo-bong had contacted her personally to apologize and offer words of support, and reassured the angry fans herself.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.