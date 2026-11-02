“I called him Dad...” Kim Hye-soo collapses in tears at late Choi Bool-am’s funeral procession

Photo: (left) Yonhap News Agency; (right) Sportschosun DB

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Kim Hye-soo expressed deep sorrow as she saw off the late Choi Bool-am on his final journey. Her presence by the bereaved family’s side throughout the funeral was deeply moving, reflecting her special bond with the deceased, whom she had looked up to like a father.

The funeral proceedings for Choi Bool-am, who died aged 87 on October 29, concluded on November 2. The funeral procession ceremony and funeral Mass, held in Seoul that morning, were attended by colleagues from the entertainment industry, including Kim Hye-soo, Kang Seok-woo, Jung Joon-ho, Shin Hyun-joon and Song Il-kook, who joined him on his final journey.

After Choi Bool-am’s death, Kim Hye-soo visited the funeral home from the first day of the funeral, the 30th, through the day of the funeral procession, staying by the bereaved family’s side. She welcomed mourners and carefully looked after the family, and was also reportedly present when the body was placed in the coffin. She was even seen arranging shoes that mourners had taken off.

The funeral Mass and memorial service for the late Choi Bool-am, known as the “nation’s father,” were held at Yeouido Catholic Church in Seoul on the morning of the 2nd. Colleagues and younger actors who had known him

Kim Hye-soo’s grief continued at the funeral procession and funeral Mass. Supported by an acquaintance, she made her way to the venue for the Mass and burst into tears as she embraced the deceased’s wife, actress Kim Min-ja. The sight of her gently patting Kim Min-ja’s back and shoulders and staying by her side moved those who witnessed it. At one point, overwhelmed by emotion, Kim Hye-soo sank to the ground and wept.

Their relationship dates back to the 1987 drama “Samogok.” Kim Hye-soo acted alongside Kim Min-ja as her daughter, and through that experience grew close to Choi Bool-am and Kim Min-ja as if they were family. Kim Hye-soo was especially known to share such a deep bond with Choi Bool-am that she would call him her father.

Cardinal Yeom Soo-jung conducts the funeral Mass for the late actor Choi Bool-am at Yeouido Catholic Church in Seoul on the 2nd. Photo: Joint Press Corps / 2026.11.02/

Their special relationship was also revealed in a 2021 10th-anniversary special of KBS 1TV’s “Korean Cuisine and Dining.” Appearing alongside Kim Min-ja, Kim Hye-soo expressed her gratitude to the two, who had warmly embraced her since childhood, saying, “To me, Kim Min-ja and Mr. Choi Bool-am are like Mom and Dad.”

Kim Hye-soo, who said she keeps text messages from Choi Bool-am, once remarked, “His texts are a poem.” The message that was made public conveyed Choi Bool-am’s affection as he sent his regards to Kim Hye-soo, who was leaving for New York.

Meanwhile, after undergoing surgery for a herniated disc in March last year, Choi Bool-am had difficulty getting around and devoted himself to rehabilitation. But as his health rapidly deteriorated, he died on the 29th of last month. In recognition of his contribution to the development and growth of Korean television dramas, the government posthumously awarded him the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit on the 30th of last month, the day after his death.

For three days, a steady stream of mourners from all walks of life, including figures from politics and business as well as the cultural and arts communities, visited the wake at the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center in Seoul.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.