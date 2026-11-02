Soyeon’s Pregnancy Announcement Ends T-ARA Feud Rumors: “Congratulations so, so much”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] T-ARA members rallied around former member Soyeon to celebrate her happy news.

On the 1st, Soyeon shared news of her pregnancy through her account. She said, “On our fourth wedding anniversary, I have such grateful, precious and joyful news to share. I’m excited. Our baby will be born soon.”

She continued, “He had spent four years working toward his second World Cup, but was injured during a finals match in the United States and had to leave everything behind and return alone. It was a difficult time. As we were working together to overcome the greatest trial of my husband’s life as a player, we were given the precious gift of a new life on a day we could never have planned. It was a miracle. My husband and I are grateful every day and enjoying this time with the baby in my womb. From now on, I’ll live with gratitude alongside my kind and hardworking husband, our baby, who will be just like him, and our dogs.” She also shared an ultrasound photo.

Soyeon married footballer Cho Yu-min, who is nine years younger than her, in 2022 after three years of dating. The couple gave their baby the prenatal nickname “Power.” The baby is a boy, and Soyeon is due to give birth next year.

T-ARA members also sent congratulations on Soyeon’s happy news. Jiyeon and Hyomin liked Soyeon’s pregnancy announcement post. Hahm Eunjung, in particular, drew attention with a comment saying, “Unnie, congratulations so, so much,” amid rumors of a falling-out. Hahm Eunjung married film director Kim Byung-woo last November, but Soyeon was unable to attend because she was staying overseas, prompting rumors of a falling-out.

T-ARA debuted in 2009 and won fans over with hit songs including “Roly Poly,” “Bo Peep Bo Peep” and “Lovey-Dovey.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.