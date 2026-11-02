“Not a relationship that can end easily”... Yang Hong-won’s confession to “♥ Won Hyun-joo” amid affair allegations? → Deletes motel remark

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Rapper Yang Hong-won left a cryptic post amid allegations of an affair.

On the 31st of last month, Yang Hong-won posted a video of rapper Drake’s song “WNBA” playing on his account. “WNBA” is a track from Drake’s 11th studio album, “Habibti,” released in May. The hit song debuted at No. 28 on Billboard’s main album chart, the Billboard Hot 100. Inspired by the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), whose players are constantly on the road for away games and lead competitive lives, the song is a confession to a partner trying to maintain a precarious relationship amid a busy life.

The lyrics are a particular reason Yang Hong-won’s playing the song drew attention. “WNBA” includes lyrics expressing emotions felt in an unstable relationship where neither person gives the other certainty, such as, “We were both insecure, and we started to grow suspicious of each other (We ́re both insecure, we both start to grow suspicious),” “I’m on my way to you; I have something to say to your face (I ́m comin ́ your way, I ́m right in your face withe somethin ́ to say),” “Baby, our relationship will never fade (Girl, we never gon ́ fade),” and “The distance between us keeps growing longer and longer (And the trips keep gettin ́ longer and longer and longer).”

On the 18th of last month, after dating for about eight years, Yang Hong-won married Won Hyun-joo, a former model. The two registered their marriage in 2023, had a daughter in 2024, and have shared their daily lives with fans through a parenting diary channel.

However, just five days after the wedding, allegations of an affair emerged after A claimed that Yang Hong-won had gone to a lodging establishment with another woman, B. Yang Hong-won’s side acknowledged that he had gone to a lodging establishment with B, but denied the affair allegations, saying there had been no intimate behavior. A, the person who made the allegation, also changed their account, saying they had needed cash urgently, tried to borrow 300,000 won, and were refused, which led them to make the allegation. A said they had seen Yang Hong-won and B enter a lodging establishment together, but did not know whether the two were actually having an affair.

However, Won Hyun-joo and Yang Hong-won unfollowed each other on social media. The parenting diary channel they had done with their daughter also stopped. This prompted speculation that Yang Hong-won’s post of “WNBA” might have been an indirect confession to Won Hyun-joo.

Others, however, countered that he might simply have shared a song he likes, pointing to videos that circulated after the controversy of Yang Hong-won enjoying a Halloween party until dawn, smiling brightly and greeting fans, as well as his congratulating Swings on being nominated for Best New Actor at the Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Meanwhile, Yang Hong-won deleted the wedding comment that had caused controversy. On the day he married Won Hyun-joo, Yang Hong-won had posted, “It still feels like entering a motel in Cheonho-dong,” which sparked controversy.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.