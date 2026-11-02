Will Screenwriter Im Sung-han Appear on Camera This Time? Um Eun-hyang, With a Clickbait Track Record, Enters the Studio Again

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] YouTuber Um Eun-hyang has begun a two-week stay with drama screenwriter Im Sung-han. Um previously announced that Im would appear on a livestream, but the broadcast ended up taking place only via a phone call, sparking a “clickbait broadcast” controversy. As a result, attention is now focused on whether the famously elusive writer will actually appear in front of the camera this time.

On the 1st, a video titled “VLOG Before Getting Locked Up at Screenwriter Im Sung-han’s Place [Im Sung-han’s Healthy Rearing EP. 0]” was released on the YouTube channel “Um Eun-hyang.”

The video showed the preparations Um made before entering screenwriter Im Sung-han’s studio and beginning a two-week stay there.

Um has long declared themself a fan of screenwriter Im Sung-han and regularly made content parodying Im’s work. Im reportedly saw the content and reached out directly, leading to the two becoming acquainted.

Im had previously suggested that Um stay with Im to focus on their health. The idea was for Im to prepare meals for Um and help change their daily habits, as Um had been leading an irregular lifestyle and maintaining irregular eating habits.

On August 5, ahead of the stay, Um shared a hectic routine that included sleeping and eating at the office while catching up on overdue work. Um continued working despite having a cold that affected their throat and also appeared concerned, saying Im had asked Um not to bring any dietary supplements.

When Um arrived at screenwriter Im Sung-han’s studio on the day the stay began, Um showed off its lavish interior. A bedroom that looked like one a protagonist in an Im drama might live in caught viewers’ attention. The video’s closing moments also previewed Um tasting food prepared by Im. After trying it, Um exclaimed, “The umami is incredible!”

The next video is expected to show the two’s stay together in earnest.

However, Um revealed that one of the filming conditions was that screenwriter Im Sung-han not be filmed, leaving viewers wondering whether Im’s face would actually be revealed.

The two’s meeting is drawing even more attention because of the livestream controversy that arose last April. At the time, Um made headlines by announcing on the YouTube channel that Im Sung-han would appear on a livestream 36 years after debuting. Fans’ attention was drawn to the news, as Im rarely appears at public events. An empty chair with Im’s name tag on it even appeared on the broadcast, raising expectations that Im would make an in-person appearance. But about an hour after the broadcast began, Im appeared only via a phone call, prompting some viewers to complain that it was a “clickbait broadcast.”

The controversy grew further when Um made remarks during the broadcast to the effect that “YouTubers have to stir things up” and “I never said my face would be shown.”

Um eventually apologized through the YouTube Community on April 20. “I apologize for drawing people in with a guest broadcast featuring screenwriter Im Sung-han, only for it to end up being a phone call,” Um said, adding, “It all happened because of my own greed.”

The two are now resuming their collaboration in earnest about seven months later. During the previous livestream, Im had proposed a variety show in which Um would live at Im’s studio for two weeks, saying Im wanted to personally show Um how to manage their health. When Um expressed concern about not being good at cooking, Im offered to prepare the meals personally.

Im Sung-han is a star screenwriter who has written numerous hit dramas, including “See and See Again,” “Miss Mermaid,” “Dear Heaven,” “Princess Aurora,” and “Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce).” Known for maintaining a tightly guarded public image, Im connected with the public for the first time in a while through a phone interview with Um last April.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.