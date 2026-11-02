SHINee’s Choi Min-ho completes first marathon, faces ‘rule-breaking’ controversy... seen being pushed from behind

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] SHINee member Choi Min-ho set an astonishing time of three hours and 18 seconds in his first-ever full marathon, but became embroiled in unexpected controversy. Footage appeared to show a pacemaker pushing him in the back during the race, prompting questions about a possible rule violation involving outside assistance.

Choi Min-ho took part in the ‘2026 JTBC Seoul Marathon,’ held on the 1st, and completed the 42.195-kilometer full course in three hours and 18 seconds. Despite it being his first full marathon, he proved his impressive stamina with a time just 18 seconds short of a sub-3 finish, which means completing the race in under three hours.

Shortly after the race, Choi Min-ho posted photos of himself finishing, along with his official race certificate, on social media. According to the certificate, his average pace was 4 minutes and 16 seconds per kilometer. He placed 1,137th overall and 1,112th in the men’s division.

Choi Min-ho expressed both disappointment and pride, saying, “I missed sub-3... by 18 seconds... Still, it was such a valuable experience. This is why life is a marathon.” He continued, “After 30 km, it really tested my resolve. More than disappointment, this race made me feel how much I still have to improve,” and vowed to try again: “I’ll take on the challenge again. Sub-3, just you wait.”

He also thanked the fans who had cheered him on along the course, saying, “I sincerely thank everyone who cheered me on along the route once again. My challenge will continue. Please keep watching and cheering me on.”

The joy of finishing was short-lived, however. Controversy erupted online after footage was shared showing a person who appeared to be a pacemaker pushing Choi Min-ho in the back as he ran.

A pacemaker helps a runner maintain a steady speed in line with a target finishing time. However, simply running alongside someone to help regulate their pace may be distinguished from providing direct propulsion through physical contact. Some therefore questioned whether pushing Choi Min-ho in the back went beyond the assistance permitted under competition rules.

Choi Min-ho also posted a photo with the companions who ran alongside him and expressed his gratitude to his pacemaker. “Jun-hyeong hyung, thank you for being my pacemaker!!! I really got a good time thanks to you. You’re... the best,” he said.

He added, “That one step... You know I felt even stronger because you ran alongside me, right? Eunsup, you worked so hard filming the marathon. I’ll definitely succeed next time. And where did our coach Gyu-rim go?” He left a message of thanks to those who had been with him.

Meanwhile, the competition rules of World Athletics (WA) specify the forms of outside assistance that are not permitted for athletes. Rule TR 6.3.1 prohibits pacing by people who are not competing in the same race, as well as by athletes who have already been overtaken or are about to be overtaken. Rule TR 6.3.5 prohibits receiving physical assistance that helps an athlete move forward from other athletes, officials or others.

However, physical contact alone does not automatically constitute a rule violation. The circumstances must be assessed as a whole, including whether the contact actually provided propulsion and how it affected the race. Therefore, it is difficult to determine from the publicly available footage alone whether Choi Min-ho violated the rules or whether his result could be invalidated.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.