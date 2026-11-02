“After singing the praises of parental leave”... ‘I Am Solo’ 34th-cohort Yeong-cheol rumored to have quit his seventh-grade civil service job

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Rumors that Yeong-cheol from the 34th cohort of ‘I’m Solo’ has quit his seventh-grade civil service job are spreading online. Since he had touted the security of a stable job and parental leave as advantages in married life on the show, the sudden rumors of his resignation have drawn attention.

Recently, a post suggesting that Yeong-cheol from the 34th cohort had left his civil service job appeared on Blind, an anonymous online community for office workers.

A user whose profile identified them as a civil servant posted, “Notice of voluntary resignation is up.” Voluntary resignation refers to a civil servant leaving their position of their own accord.

Other users expressed surprise, commenting, “If the notice is up, it’s already done, right?”, “What’s he going to do after quitting the job he touted for its parental-leave security?” and “Do you know why he’s quitting, too?” In response to a question about the reason for his resignation, the post’s author claimed, “Don’t know. He went on an overseas trip, and the notice went up. He said he was quitting before going abroad, so the rumor was already out then. The resignation notice appeared after he got back.”

After a screenshot of the post spread on social media, users commented, “He talked about the security of parental leave, and now he’s quitting?”, “I Am Solo has become a catalyst for a turning point in his life in many ways,” “Can a civil servant just quit right away?” and “He joined as a grade-nine civil servant and made it to grade seven, only to quit?”

Some also speculated that his career path might have changed after appearing on the show. Others expressed support for his new challenge, saying, “There must be a reason” and “He seems like the kind of person who’ll stick with anything and do well.”

These are claims made online, and neither whether he actually resigned nor his reason for leaving has been officially confirmed.

Previously, during his self-introduction in the 34th cohort’s large-family special on ‘I’m Solo,’ broadcast on ENA and SBS Plus on the 14th of last month, Yeong-cheol said he was born in 1990 and worked in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, as a grade-seven administrative civil servant. After previously working as an English instructor, he switched to the civil service. He also said he had read at least 60 books last year and was interested in reading and studying investment.

When discussing plans for raising children after marriage, he said, “Since there’s parental leave, my partner can work hard and I can look after the child,” earning a positive response from the female cast members. Yeong-cheol later openly expressed his interest in Hyeon-suk and became one of the 34th cohort’s key figures. However, in the previous episode, remarks in which he brought up Hyeon-suk’s financial means or likened a romantic relationship to a “boss-and-subordinate” dynamic also sparked debate among viewers.

Meanwhile, ‘I’m Solo’ airs every Wednesday at 10:30 p.m.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.