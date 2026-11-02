“My outfit shrank after I sent it to the cleaners”... RESCENE’s Woni addresses controversy over abrupt stage exit

Photo = online community

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Woni, a member of the group RESCENE, personally explained why Woni hurriedly left the stage during a performance.

While performing “Runway” at the opening ceremony for the APEC Summit Venue Memorial Hall at Gyeongju Expo Grand Park on the 31st of last month, Woni suddenly stepped down from the stage.

After footage showed Woni leaving the stage with a somber expression, fans at the venue and netizens continued to express concern.

While Woni was offstage, the other members continued the performance, covering Woni’s parts as well. Woni later returned to the stage and finished the performance.

As the controversy grew, Woni explained what had happened that day on the fan communication platform bubble.

Woni said, “When I arrived in Gyeongju, I found that the (stage) outfit I had sent to the cleaners had shrunk a lot.” Woni added, “(That said,) I couldn’t be the only one wearing my own clothes, so I said I’d try to go on as I was.”

Woni went on to explain why there was no choice but to leave the stage, saying, “I couldn’t breathe while I was performing. I was so surprised.”

Woni’s explanation was that the outfit’s shrinkage became apparent while changing clothes after arriving at the venue, but Woni went onstage in it because the outfit had to match those of the other members.

Woni also blamed herself for being careless, saying, “I should have tried it on and checked everything myself in the first place.”

Meanwhile, RESCENE will make a comeback on the 3rd with the release of its new album “PULSE.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.