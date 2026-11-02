Lee Dong-gook and Lee Jong-hyuk Could Become In-Laws? Lee Jae-ah Makes a Telling Remark Ahead of Meeting Lee Jun-su

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Attention is focused on whether Lee Jae-ah, now an adult and the daughter of former soccer player Lee Dong-gook, will form a romantic connection with Lee Jun-su, the son of actor Lee Jong-hyuk.

On the 2nd, tvN STORY released footage of Lee Jae-ah under the title “If I Were a Guy, I’d Date You! Jae-ah, Jae-si, Lee Dong-gook.”

Following Lee Jun-su, the son of actor Lee Jong-hyuk, Lee Jae-ah has confirmed her appearance on “My Child’s Romance 3.” She described her ideal type as “someone gentle and mild.” Asked, “Don’t you like guys who are like your dad?” Lee Jae-ah immediately replied, “I don’t,” drawing laughs.

Asked what he would think if he saw his daughter on a date in person, Lee Dong-gook said, “I don’t think I could watch. She’d be different from how she is at home, trying to look pretty and all.” He also said, “If you ever find yourself crying because of a guy, just walk away,” revealing how tenderly he feels toward his daughter.

Lee Dong-gook was then asked, “What if Lee Jae-ah ends up as part of the final couple and starts dating?” He replied, “She’s an adult now, so I don’t mind her dating. I also met someone when I was 20 and got married.” Lee Jae-ah then said, “Am I going to get married?” before adding, “I do want to get married early. Mom and Dad met when they were 20, dated for a long time, and got married. That’s my dream.”

This season features actor Lee Jong-hyuk’s son Lee Jun-su, actor Choi Dae-cheol’s son Choi Sang-mun, and actor Jung Hee-tae’s son Jung Min-jae, as well as basketball coach Chun Hee-chul’s daughter Jeon Ji-woo and comedian Im Hyeok-pil’s daughter Im Hye-in. They will showcase youthful romances that are awkward but passionate.

Ahead of the broadcast, the production team said, “The flirting has become even bolder, and the love lines have grown so complicated that even the parents can’t predict them. You’ll see emotional journeys that are much more honest and intense than last season.” They added, “Look forward to the passionate romances of our kids, all the more uninhibited for their inexperience, and to the parents’ candid reactions as they laugh and cry alongside them through unfamiliar moments.” “My Child’s Romance 3” premieres on the 11th.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.