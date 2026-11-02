“Jisun, I miss you”... Six years already: 22nd-cohort friends gather on late Park Ji-sun’s birthday

[Sportschosun reporter Min-jung Cho] Six years have already passed since comedian Park Ji-sun died. A day before her birthday, her classmates from the Korean Broadcasting System’s (KBS) 22nd open-recruitment cohort reunited to remember their much-missed friend.

Comedian Jo Yoon Ho shared a video on social media on the 2nd along with the message, “Did Jidori laugh today, too? We laughed for the first time in a while, too, talking about you.”

He went on to share his heartfelt feelings, writing, “It was raining as recently as yesterday, but today the sky is clear and beautiful, perhaps because Jidori came. Jisun!!! I miss you!!!”

The video showed Jo Yoon Ho, Kim Ji-ho, Song Joon-geun, Yang Sang-guk, Jang Hyo-in, Heo Mi-young and others together—all fellow comedians from KBS’s 22nd open-recruitment cohort. They talked as they remembered Park and reminisced amid laughter about their friend who had passed away before them.

The cohort mates’ enduring friendship feels all the more poignant alongside the story about Park Ji-sun’s father that was recently shared.

On the 5th of last month, the 22nd-cohort classmates appeared on the YouTube channel “Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup” and opened up about how much they missed Park Ji-sun and the bond they had maintained with her family. Jang Hyo-in said at the time, “I keep in touch with Ji-sun’s father from time to time. Whenever our cohort gets together, I make sure to contact him,” adding, “He wants us to remember Ji-sun and never forget her.” They also recounted that Park Ji-sun’s father had asked them to be sure to let him know whenever one of the cohort members had an important life event.

Jang Hyo-in moved listeners by recounting that Park Ji-sun’s father had said, “I think I should do the things Ji-sun would have done myself. Don’t act as if Ji-sun didn’t exist; make sure to tell me so I can do what would have been her part.”

An anecdote also emerged that showed how much Park Ji-sun valued her cohort mates while she was alive. Her cohort mate Seong Hyeon-ju said that 20 ID photos of the 22nd-cohort classmates were found in the first drawer of Park’s desk while her belongings were being sorted. Park had kept all the photos, which the cohort mates had taken together and exchanged after being accepted as KBS comedians through open recruitment in 2007.

Jang Hyo-in also said that Park’s father was keeping the late comedian’s phone. Jang recalled missing Park and sending her a birthday message, then being startled to see the number “1” next to the message disappear.

The person who read the message was Park Ji-sun’s father. Jang Hyo-in recalled that he later called and said, “Were you surprised? I wanted you to experience that feeling, too.”

Meanwhile, Park Ji-sun made her debut as a KBS comedian in the 22nd open-recruitment cohort in 2007 and appeared on various variety shows, including “Gag Concert.” Beloved for her distinctive wit and warm humor, she died at the age of 36 on November 2, 2020.

Reporter Min-jung Cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.