“Jennifer Lawrence’s face has changed completely”... Fans worldwide abuzz over upper eyelid surgery speculation

[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence has become the subject of plastic surgery speculation after her appearance changed so dramatically she was barely recognizable. As people have remarked that her distinctive eyes look markedly different from before, some have even speculated that she may have had upper eyelid surgery.

Recently, the U.S. outlet The Cut published an interview and photoshoot with Jennifer Lawrence.

In the released photos, Jennifer Lawrence drew attention with more defined eyes and a sharper facial contour. In particular, as her distinctive eyes—which had once been partly covered by her eyelids—looked different, an online debate erupted over whether she had undergone plastic surgery.

Some fans overseas reacted, saying, “If they hadn’t told me it was Jennifer Lawrence, I don’t think I would have recognized her,” “Her original eyes were much more attractive,” and “Is that really the same person?” Speculation focused on whether she had undergone upper eyelid surgery, which removes sagging skin and fat from the eyelids.

International media outlets also focused on the change in Jennifer Lawrence’s appearance. The British outlet IBTimes reported on the 28th of last month that fans were surprised by her new photoshoot, and relayed reactions that her distinctive eyes had disappeared.

Jennifer Lawrence has previously denied speculation that she had eye surgery. In a 2023 interview with Kylie Jenner, she responded to comments that her eyes looked different, saying, “I didn’t have eye surgery. It was makeup.” She went on to explain that the change was natural with age: “People compare pictures of me at 19 with pictures of me now in my 30s. I’ve grown up, and the baby fat in my face has gone away.”

Interestingly, Jennifer Lawrence recently disclosed that she had plastic surgery on another part of her body.

In this interview with The Cut, she revealed that she had a breast lift after giving birth to her second child. She said her body recovered relatively quickly after the birth of her first child, but things were different after her second. She also spoke candidly about her approach to maintaining her appearance, saying that she regularly gets small amounts of Botox and is considering a facelift in the future.

However, she has not made any particular comment on the newly surfaced speculation that she had upper eyelid surgery.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence rose to international stardom through The Hunger Games film series. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress for Silver Linings Playbook. Married to art director Cooke Maroney since 2019 and a mother of two sons, she has recently expanded her career into business, launching the haircare brand Mes.

Reporter mj.cho | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.