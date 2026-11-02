Yoon Young-mi: “Sleeping in the closet at her son’s New York home”... The reality of supporting her sons’ studies abroad after spending 2.6 billion won

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Former announcer-turned-TV personality Yoon Young-mi shared an unexpected update, revealing the New York rental apartment where her son is living in the United States.

On the 2nd, Yoon Young-mi posted a photo on social media with the caption, “In my son’s New York rental apartment, about 5 pyeong? and costing 5 million won a month, my bedroom is the closet.”

The photos showed Yoon lying down in a cramped closet, with a blanket and pillow laid out as she tried to sleep. The fact that the rent was as much as 5 million won a month, yet the space was barely large enough for the family to stay together, particularly caught people’s attention.

“I’m lucky I’m short. Plus, you can’t hear the trains, and it’s dark and warm...” Yoon said, taking the situation of using the small closet as her bedroom in good humor.

She also shared a conversation she had with her husband while preparing for her visit to New York. She recalled, “This spring, as I was planning a trip to New York and worrying about expenses, my husband said, ‘Fall is still a long way off. What are you worried about? By then, we’ll have some breathing room.’”

She added that when she worried about where they would stay in New York, her husband confidently said, “Surely God will prepare a good place for us. Do you think He’d make the whole family live in a room the size of a tiny speck?”

But reality turned out differently. Yoon drew laughs with her joking remark, “Haha, I guess God is a little busy.”

Still, she expressed her affection for her son, saying, “If we’re careful with our spending, we’ll manage somehow, and we have a tiny studio apartment, so I get to see my son every day. How great is that?”

She added, “Back in the day, even six or seven people in a family lived all cozily together in a tiny room by the entrance,” showing her positive outlook.

Yoon previously made headlines when she revealed that she had spent as much as 2.6 billion won on her two sons’ studies in the United States.

On MBN’s Dongchimi, which aired last May, Yoon said she had supported her two sons, who are a year apart in age, through 13 years of study in the United States, and that it cost at least 100 million won per child each year.

She revealed that she had effectively borne the monthly costs of 20 million to 25 million won almost entirely on her own. Her husband had no regular income from his ministry work, which focused on volunteer service, and Yoon recalled taking on four or five work engagements a day and even canceling insurance policies to cover the education costs.

Yoon also shared that when her two sons graduated, her bank account held just 970,000 won. Relieved that she no longer had to send them huge tuition payments, she danced in the middle of New York’s Times Square, she said.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.