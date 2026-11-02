Busan cafe run by BTS star Jimin’s father suddenly announces closure... landlord dispute allegations resurface

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] A famous cafe in Busan run by the father of BTS member Jimin has announced that it will close. A beloved destination for BTS ARMY members from around the world, the cafe’s sudden announcement has left fans increasingly disappointed.

According to the cafe’s official social media account on the 2nd, the Busan cafe run by Jimin’s father announced plans to cease operations.

The cafe announced that it would close in about a year, posting “ZM-illennial D-365” along with the message, “As of today, there are 365 days left for ZM-illennial to be with you.” It went on to express its gratitude to fans: “We sincerely thank everyone who has visited and cherished ZM-illennial and sent us your unwavering interest and love over the years.”

The cafe said that the visits and warm greetings of people who came from afar and remembered it had brought great happiness, and that it would continue to welcome guests with care for the time it has left.

The cafe added, “We hope these 365 days will be not merely a countdown, but a precious time to build more happiness and memories with you.”

The photos released alongside the announcement showed the cafe entrance and a large “ZM-ILLENNIAL” sign mounted on the building’s exterior wall. The news of its closure is all the more disappointing given that fans from around the world visited the spot during trips to Busan and took photos there.

The cafe first opened in 2019 under the name “MAGNATE” (Megneiteu). Jimin’s father later operated it, drawing a steady stream of fans from around the world, and the cafe changed its name to “ZM-ILLENNIAL” in August 2024.

The cafe displays BTS-related memorabilia, artwork featuring Jimin, and gifts left by fans. Visitors can leave messages in a guest book, and Jimin’s father has also often been seen greeting fans.

Because it is run by Jimin’s family, who are from Busan, the cafe has become a place of special significance to BTS ARMY in Korea and abroad. It was cherished as a place where fans could share memories with one another, beyond being just a cafe.

Meanwhile, the sudden closure announcement has also brought renewed attention online to conflicts that arose during the cafe’s operation.

Earlier, an overseas content creator claimed that Jimin’s father was under considerable stress because of a dispute with the landlord and issues involving the operation of a nearby store. The creator pointed out that the neighboring store’s use of purple decorations and merchandise reminiscent of BTS fans could make the two businesses appear to be connected.

However, in a related report last June, the company that owns the trademark rights to the original “MAGNATE” pushed back, saying claims that it had taken the trademark away were untrue.

Following the closure announcement, overseas fans have said they hope to visit the cafe before it shuts if they get the chance to travel to Busan. They have also voiced support for Jimin’s father, who has kept the place going for so long.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.