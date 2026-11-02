“It’s not that I’ve grown tired of radio”... Park Ha-sun reveals why she is leaving ‘Cine Town’ after six years

The press screening for the film ‘The First Child’ was held on the 27th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul. Actor Park Ha-sun is being interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Actor Park Ha-sun is stepping down from ‘Cine Town,’ the radio show she has hosted for about six years. Actor Lee El will take over as DJ.

On the 1st, Park Ha-sun posted a handwritten letter on her social media account and shared her feelings about leaving SBS Power FM’s ‘Park Ha-sun’s Cine Town.’

“It’s already been almost six years since I started hosting ‘Cine Town,’ a radio show I had always wanted to try,” Park Ha-sun said. “I’m really sad to leave, but I’m stepping away from the position for a while at this point.”

She explained, “I’m currently appearing on three regular variety shows and one seasonal variety show, performing in a play, and filming a drama. With several more projects lined up through next fall, I decided to take a break from radio, which requires me to do a lot of live broadcasts.”

She continued, “I’m not leaving because I’ve grown tired of radio, so I hope we’ll meet again someday. Until then, I’ll step away from my DJ role for a while, but I’ll keep working hard in a different capacity.”

She also remembered to thank her listeners. Park Ha-sun said, “To my beloved Terius listeners, who have offered me such warm words, saying I was a comfort and source of strength to them—who am I to deserve that? Thank you so much for listening every morning at 11 a.m. Thanks to you, I was able to get through these six years so well.”

Actor Lee El will take over from Park Ha-sun and meet listeners as the new DJ of ‘Cine Town’ starting on the 2nd.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.