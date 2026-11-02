Kim Soo-mi Takes on Fashion Survival Show After Overcoming the Pain of Her Divorce from Gaeko... “Feels Like Being Stripped Bare”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Kim Soo-mi, the former wife of Gaeko of Dynamic Duo and a beauty entrepreneur and influencer, is taking on a fashion survival show. Since announcing her divorce in January, she has continued to pursue new directions, expanding her work from acting to variety shows.

On the 2nd, Disney+ released the main poster and trailer for its new original variety show, Style Wars. Kim Soo-mi’s appearance as a contestant in the trailer drew particular attention.

Style Wars is a fashion survival show in which 72 contestants who are confident in their fashion sense compete solely on their styling skills, regardless of their age, job or experience.

Kim Soo-mi is set to compete fiercely alongside contestants from a range of fields, including Lee Seung-hoon of the group WINNER, fashion YouTuber Qyoung and model Kim Chil-du.

Kim Soo-mi has long drawn attention for her distinctive fashion sense and beauty expertise. Having built her influence by showcasing her own style on social media, she is now drawing interest over what skills she will show in this survival show.

The trailer also teased fierce clashes among the contestants. When MC Hyeri ordered them to change into white uniforms, they reacted with confusion. The contestants expressed their tension, saying, “It feels like being a fashion prisoner” and “The thought of being stripped bare.” Bold remarks followed, including “It’s war from now on” and “We came here to fight, right here, right now,” hinting at the competition to come.

The judges’ blunt assessments also caught viewers’ attention. Hong Jin-kyung criticized one contestant’s style, saying, “It’s so tacky,” while designer Juun.J offered a sharp review, saying, “I was disappointed.”

Kim Soo-mi’s appearance is drawing even more attention because of the new challenges she has taken on recently. In January, she announced her divorce from Gaeko after 15 years of marriage. The two married in 2011 and have a son and a daughter; they are said to have ended their relationship as a couple last year. At the time, they said they intended to continue sharing responsibility for raising their children as parents even after the divorce.

Since then, Kim Soo-mi has broadened her activities by venturing into acting as well as running her beauty business. When she appeared on MBC’s Radio Star last September, she revealed that she began learning to act after turning 40 and had even auditioned for a drama for the first time in her life, making headlines.

She also named Son Suk-ku as an actor she wanted to work with, revealing her unusual devotion as a fan when she said, “I don’t mind being hit or cursed at.”

Style Wars, hosted by Hyeri, with Hong Jin-kyung, Juun.J, Bae Jung-nam and stylist Choi serving as judges, premieres on the 11th. Two episodes will be released every Wednesday, for a total of 10 episodes.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.